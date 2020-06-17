Cole Mizio claimed his first ever win at the Historic Bolivar Speedway on Saturday, June 13.
Mizio competes in the baby grands category.
“I thank first God, and all sponsors who are helping me,” Mizio said.
Other results from Saturday’s races include Justin Gantt winning the chargers category, Darrin Moyer winning in super 8s, Kent Cruzan winning Super 6s, Terry Smith claiming victory in the late models and Shawn Schmidt winning the street stocks.
The speedway’s Saturday, June 20, program features a 10-car, 50-lap $1,000-to-win late models challenge. No pit stops will be permitted.
According to the speedway’s website, pit gates open at noon with open practice from 1-5 p.m. Grandstand gates open at 2. Hot laps are at 5, and racing starts shortly afterward.
