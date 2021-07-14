Mo. 83, Mo. 32 part of upcoming road projects

Sidewalk upgrades on schedule

A project to upgrade sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, along various routes in Polk, Dade and Greene counties, is set to begin the week of July 19, per a MoDOT news release.

At times, driveways and business entrances may be gravel as crews remove sections of sidewalks that run across to install new pavement, the release stated. Contractor crews, working with the businesses, are ensuring access to all businesses remain open during the work.

Drivers are urged to use caution, the release stated, as they travel over gravel at times at driveways and business entrances to reach their destinations.

Here’s a look at the project in Polk County:

Contractor crews will upgrade sidewalks to conform to Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, including replacing sidewalk and installing curb ramps and pedestrian signals

Work will be done in the following locations:

Mo. 32 (Broadway Street) between Mo. 13 and Rt. D in Bolivar



Mo. 83 (Springfield Avenue) between Mo. 32 and Mo. 13 in Bolivar



Mo. 215 (Main Avenue) between Maple Street and Dixie Lane in Morrisville



Rt. H (Main Street) between Cowden Street and Adams Street in Pleasant Hope

Driveway concrete will be replaced in half sections and temporary gravel driveways will be provided to allow access to the property

Drivers may encounter flaggers and lane drops where crews are working.

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

Hunter-Chase & Associates, Springfield, is doing the work for a low bid amount of $1.1 million.

The project is to be completed by Wednesday, Dec. 1.