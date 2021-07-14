Mo. 83, Mo. 32 part of upcoming road projects

Two of Bolivar’s main thoroughfares are set to receive a little TLC after the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently approved the 2022-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
According to the STIP, both Mo. 32, or Broadway Street, and Mo. 83, or Springfield Avenue, are slated for pavement resurfacing.
Springfield Avenue will get a “thin lift overlay” from Mo. 32 to Mo. 13, the document states.
The total distance for the pavement work, per the document, is 2.80 miles. The estimated project cost is $763,000.
Broadway Street will also get a “thin lift overlay” from Mo. 13 to Rt. D in Bolivar, the document states. That project has a slightly longer distance, running 2.98 miles in total. It’s estimated to cost $663,000, per the document.
The award date for both projects, the document states, is summer 2021. They both appear in the state’s 2021-22 state fiscal year budget, which runs from July 2021 to June 2022.
The STIP indicates two other projects — a bridge rehabilitation and a culvert replacement — are on tap for the future.
The bridge over Piper Creek, 2 miles north of Bolivar on Rt. D, is due for rehabilitation in 2024, per the document.
The document states the project is estimated to cost $678,000.
A culvert over Pratter Branch, 0.2 miles west of Rock Prairie on Rt. Z, is also set for replacement in 2024. It’s estimated to cost $507,000, per the document.
MoDOT also has a pavement preservation project scheduled for Mo. 13, Mo. 215 and Rt. D in Polk County in 2022.
While local leaders, including Missouri 131st District Rep. Bill Owen, R-Springfield, Bolivar city administrator Tracy Slagle, Polk County Economic Development Alliance executive director Gail Noggle and Industrial Development Authority board president K. Patrick Douglas, have recently called for changes to the Mo. 13 and I-44 intersection south of Bolivar, improvement projects at the busy intersection were notably missing from the project list.
Per previous coverage, Owen has asked the state to prioritize the intersection of Mo.13 and I-44 “for improvements to improve traffic flow.”
MoDOT does not have an improvement project currently planned at the interchange, communications specialist Regan Mitchell previously told the BH-FP.
“This interchange has been discussed with our planning partners, and we will continue to work with them to determine the needs and prioritization of this location,” Mitchell said.
About the STIP
The 2022-2026 STIP was approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission on Thursday, July 1, per a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. It includes transportation projects for July 2021 through June 2026.
The STIP is MoDOT’s list of 1,434 highway and bridge projects planned by state and regional agencies, the release stated. The draft STIP was released in May for public review and comment.
The document focuses on taking care of the state’s existing transportation system by annually investing in 704 lane miles of interstate pavements, 1,387 miles of major route pavements, 2,733 miles of minor route pavements and 228 bridge improvements, the release stated.
“The STIP details an annual construction program that averages $1.1 billion per year for the five-year period,” the release stated. “It was developed assuming a federal funding level consistent with the last year of the FAST Act and includes the federal surface transportation funding provided by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was enacted on Dec. 27, 2020.”
Other funding assumptions include redirected CARES Act monies and bond issuances in 2023 and 2026 to be repaid with dedicated motor vehicle sales tax revenue, which is deposited in the State Road Bond Fund per the Amendment 3 legislation, the release stated.
“The STIP is our commitment to Missourians of the projects that will be developed and delivered over the next five years,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in the release. “This STIP represents the investment the Commission made several years ago to focus on asset management, including more funding available for minor and low volume minor roads.”
McKenna said over the next three year, 50% of Missouri’s minor and low volume minor roads and bridges will receive attention.
“Overall, the STIP includes an estimated $5.5 billion over the next five years in projects spread out across the state on interstates, major and minor roads and bridges,” McKenna said.
The STIP also includes detailed project information for non-highway modes of transportation and a section detailing planned operations and maintenance activities for the next three years, the release stated. This additional information is provided to allow Missourians to more easily see how their transportation funding is invested.
For more information about the STIP, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT or visit modot.org.
