Mo. 123 is set to be closed between Mo. 215 in Eudora and Mo. 32 in Fair Play later this month due to a drain pipe replacement project.
According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the portion of the road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 21-24, and Monday, Jan. 27.
The route will be closed only where crews are set up working, the release added. Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone.
The road will be open at night and over the weekend.
Drivers are urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned, the release said, and electronic message boards near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule.
The release said MoDOT crews will be replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.