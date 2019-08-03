Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Mo. 32 wreck holds up traffic

An emergency responder sweeps up debris following a rear end collision on Mo. 32 around noon Friday, Aug. 2. The collision occurred near Airport Road and involved a vehicle owned by Citizens Memorial Hospital and a Ford truck. There did not appear to be any injuries. Traffic in both lanes was disrupted for several minutes as the scene was assessed and cleared. 

