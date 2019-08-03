Mo. 32 wreck holds up traffic

You must have a subscription to continue. Please log in to subscribe.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sorry, this zipcode is not in our deliverable area for this subscription service.
Re-enter zip code or sign up for digital access.
Get digital access
Please confirm you are in our delivery area
Weather sponsored by:
An emergency responder sweeps up debris following a rear end collision on Mo. 32 around noon Friday, Aug. 2. The collision occurred near Airport Road and involved a vehicle owned by Citizens Memorial Hospital and a Ford truck. There did not appear to be any injuries. Traffic in both lanes was disrupted for several minutes as the scene was assessed and cleared.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.