Firefighters from three area stations were called to battle a blaze that destroyed an unoccupied mobile home northeast of Morrisville early Wednesday morning.
Lt. Bill Proctor with Morrisville Fire Protection District said crews were dispatched just seconds after midnight to find a fully involved mobile home in the 1400 block of East 515th Road.
“The first unit initiated a defensive attack on it,” Proctor said. “They began working on extinguishing the fire.”
Due to the fire’s spread, he said firefighters weren’t able to enter the structure.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, he said.
Crews from Central Polk County Fire Protection district and Bolivar City Fire Department responded in mutual aid.
Proctor said the property owner resided in a second mobile home next to the one that caught fire. However, a passerby had reported the blaze, he said.
“It was reported to us that the gentlemen who lives there was dismantling this other mobile home,” Proctor said. “He was taking it apart and was burning a small fire at one end to dispose of the parts.”
Around the time the blaze was first reported, Proctor said the property owner noticed the fire.
“He looked outside and the flames had extended under it, and it was burning the whole thing,” he said.
Proctor said crews have labeled the blaze unintentional.
“It’s a result of extension of another fire that was a controlled burn,” he said.
Crews cleared the scene before 2 a.m. he said.
