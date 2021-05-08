Mobile home burns

A mobile home south of Bolivar was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning, May 4.
Central Polk County Fire Protection District chief Robert Dickson told the BH-FP firefighters were toned at around 9:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of Rt. Y, where a residence was fully engulfed in flames.
The fire sent up a tall black plume of smoke visible from past Mo. 13.
On scene, with rain falling, firefighters from multiple departments helped prevent the blaze from spreading to a nearby home.
Dickson said the home was occupied but that no injuries were reported.
“It is a total loss,” he said.
Dickson said the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Firefighters from Halfway and Bolivar City fire departments and Morrisville and Pleasant Hope fire protection districts responded in mutual aid. Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also on scene.
