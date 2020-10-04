Polk County drivers should expect one-lane traffic during daytime hours and occasional traffic delays due to several resurfacing projects starting Monday, Oct. 5, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
According to the release, the affected areas are Rt. KK in Pleasant Hope traveling west around 6.7 miles to Mo. 13 south of Bolivar and Rt. H from Mo. 32 in Halfway south around 24.9 miles to Stoneridge Street north of Springfield.
The department will also begin work on Mo. 215 from Dade County Route Y east of Arcola east about 9.7 miles to Mo. 123 in Polk County southwest of Aldrich and Mo. 123 from Rt. W at Eudora north around 12 miles to Mo. 32 at Fair Play.
Crews will work Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with some night work possible.
Drivers are urged to use caution as they may experience a rough ride in areas until the resurfacing project is complete, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.