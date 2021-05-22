A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle caught fire and was destroyed Tuesday evening, May 18.
Bolivar City Fire Department chief Brent Watkins said firefighters were called around 6 p.m. Tuesday to an address in the 2800 block of West Broadway Street, where the vehicle was parked in a garage bay.
Online records with the Polk County Assessor’s Office show the lot is owned by the state highway commission.
Watkins said it was unclear how the fire started. The vehicle was totaled in the blaze, he said.
Firefighters did not have to contend with hazardous chemicals while extinguishing the fire, he said.
“The fire was contained to the vehicle,” he said. “There was heat damage to some items inside (the bay).”
No injuries were reported, he said.
Central Polk County and Morrisville fire protection districts responded to the scene in mutual aid.
