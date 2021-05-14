“Mom” has always been a full-time title.
Today’s mothers might take exception, though, if I said they have it easy compared with their 19th and 20th century predecessors. I’m just looking at the numbers. Most moms I know today have no more than three or four children, but for my grandparents’ generations, getting down to just three or four kids likely felt like a vacation.
My Grandma Hamilton became a mother in June 1926 and didn’t cease birthing offspring until January 1947, when the ninth baby came along — just 11 months before I was born.
My dad, Harold, was the eldest of the lot, my Uncle Johnny the youngest. In the nearly 40 years from the time Grandma was first “with child” until the youngest finished high school , she put children through the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the drought of the early 1950s and more than 30 years of public schooling.
When my dad was just a toddler, the family lived wherever Grandpa’s highway construction jobs took them, but for most of the span of her motherhood, Grandma reared that succession of two boys, six girls and a final boy on a small farm north of Springfield.
Though Grandma boasted all her life of being a former “Harvey Girl," she never worked off the farm after she and Grandpa were married. “Mom” was a full-time job.
Seven of her nine children were born before the start of World War II. The first to leave home was my dad, who joined the Navy in 1944. By then the last girl, Joan, had come along, so Grandma was still feeding and caring for seven kids. Through all of those years most of the parenting workload fell on Grandma’s shoulders, as Grandpa was often gone on construction jobs. Dad recalls they always had a big garden and a root cellar full of canned vegetables, as well as a smokehouse once visited by a mountain lion. He also lamented in later years most of the farm work was left to him and his brother Wayne.
Back from WWII, Dad was on his own by the time the youngest boy came along, but I’m not sure where he lived — back home, I think. I know my Mom and Dad lived in the grandparents’ chicken house when I was born in 1947.
Almost as quickly as Grandma’s farmhouse emptied, grandkids showed up. The picture of a Depression-era farm wife, Grandma never missed a beat, taking every generation under her mothering wings.
Similarly, my great-grandmother Annie Lee Daly was also mother to nine children born between 1857 and 1881. Cut from entirely different fabric than my Kentucky-bred Grandma Hamilton, Annie Lee was a cultured lady descended from generations of New England physicians transplanted in Ontario following the American Revolution.
Obviously, I never knew Annie Lee, who died in 1901; but, I know from family letters and census research that she was mother to her brood not only in Canada, but in a sequence of moves made following my great-grandfather Charles Booth Daly, a civil engineer. They lived at times with as many as seven children in Newburgh, New York, Toledo, Ohio, Millersburg, Indiana,and various other cities where the work took him.
My grandfather Charles Lee Daly, who settled in the Springfield area in 1903, was the youngest of the nine. His older sister, Kathleen, wrote of the family from her home in Ontario in 1969: “It was wonderful that we all grew up and were a healthy family. We were always poor and my parents often had a very hard time, but we were a devoted family and fortunately turned out all right in the end.”
In dozens of letters from the early 20th century, I find pages of encouragement between the Daly siblings — especially those trying to point my sign-painter grandfather toward a more dignified career. But, in the end I find nothing but unfailing support in letters from Ontario to Arkansas, expressed with the eloquence and penmanship of their fastidious Victorian mother.
As different as day from night, my Grandma Josephine Hamilton and my Great-Grandmother Annie Lee Daly each embodied exactly what their generations of nine siblings required of mothers.
Yes, “Mother” was a full-time job, but it was never a chore.
It was love.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
