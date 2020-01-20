Morrisville United Methodist Church is hosting Caring People, a single moms support group, at 5 p.m. every Tuesday evening in the church fellowship hall.
Supper and childcare are provided.
All are welcome.
For more information, call Patty at 326-4808.
The church is across the street from the school in Morrisville.
