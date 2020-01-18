More info released about Jan. 10 wreck

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released new information about a wreck that injured two Bolivar residents last week.
The new report issued Wednesday said the two-vehicle crash, which happened at around 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, on Mo. 13 in Bolivar, occurred when Kiano N. Keaton-Boyce, 25, of Springfield lost control of his southbound 2000 Toyota Camry while attempting to pass.
The report said a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by John W. Vest, 48, of Bolivar, “struck” Keaton-Boyce’s car.
Both Vest and his passenger, identified in the report as Kimberly K. Watson, 50, of Bolivar — but also known as Kimberly Vest — suffered moderate injuries.
An ambulance transported the couple to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report said.
Keaton-Boyce was not injured, according to the report.
All three individuals were wearing seat belts, the report said.
Both vehicles received extensive damage, the report indicated. A&J Towing of Bolivar towed the Toyota from the scene, and B&B Wrecker of Bolivar towed the Chevrolet.
The wreck was investigated by Cpl. S.W. Long.
Editor’s note: The BH-FP originally reported on the crash Wednesday, Jan. 15, in accordance with details issued in the initial report.
