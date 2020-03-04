More info released in toddler shooting

A toddler was shot and injured at around noon Tuesday, March 3, in Bolivar — reportedly at the hands of his young sibling.
Bolivar Police Department Chief Mark Webb told the BH-FP his agency is investigating after a 3-year-old suffered a gunshot wound at a residence in the 300 block of North Park Avenue.
Webb said the child’s injuries are “not life-threatening.”
“He is in stable condition,” Webb added.
He said preliminary reports indicate the victim’s sibling — also a young child — shot the firearm.
Webb said his agency is working with the Children’s Division “to piece together what happened,” and the investigation is ongoing.
“I think we are very fortunate here,” Webb said. “It could have been much worse when you have a firearm in the hands of a child.”
He said the incident is an important reminder to all gun owners.
“Be responsible and put locks on your guns,” he said. “Keep them out of the reach of children. Keep them out of reach of people who do not understand the magnitude of a firearm.”
This is a developing news story. For updates, read upcoming issues of the BH-FP or visit BolivarMoNews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.