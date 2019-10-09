The Bolivar Police Department has released more information about the circumstances that led up to a child’s injuries during the Friday, Oct. 4, homecoming parade.
According to Lt. Roger Barron with the Bolivar Police Department, an 8-year-old girl was hurt when she was hit by a float — a truck pulling a flatbed trailer — at around 3:08 p.m. near 1303 E. Division Street, Bolivar.
Barron said the child was walking with the float, ran toward it and tripped. Her arm was run over by the trailer, he said.
Her injuries were not life threatening, Barron said, and she was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
A Bolivar R-1 statement Friday afternoon said the school district was in contact with the girl’s family.
Officers were able to respond quickly to the scene, Barron said, thanks in part to the department having extra staff on hand during parades to handle calls for service.
“We plan for these contingencies,” Barron told the BH-FP Friday afternoon. “But, this is a worst case scenario situation for us.”
Barron said Friday evening this is not the first time an injury has occurred during a Bolivar parade.
Two years ago, he said, a Christmas parade participant was run over after falling off a float.
With the street lined with spectators, Barron said “thankfully a lot of adults were in the area to help” when the girl was hit.
According to a post on the Cheers Elite Spirit Gym Facebook page, the child’s arm was not broken, “just very bruised.”
The post said she had no other injuries.
“We want to say thank you to all of the adults who were with us on the float today,” the post said. “We also want to thank the Bolivar Police Department and emergency responders. We are so thankful to be a part of such a tight-knit community.”
The BH-FP reached out to the family of the injured child Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.