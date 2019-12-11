Southwest Baptist University is set to graduate 151 students at two 2019 winter commencement ceremonies, according to a university news release.
The release said the bachelor degree ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
The ceremony for all associate degree graduates is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, the release said.
Both ceremonies will be in the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness and Sports Center.
Stephanie Penticuff, a bachelor of science in marketing graduate, will deliver the Bob R. Derryberry Senior Address, the release added.
The release said Olivia Howard, a bachelor of music (church music) graduate, and Hailey Vernon, a bachelor of arts in intercultural studies and music graduate, will present the senior music at Friday’s ceremony.
Brandon LaRocque, an associate of science in nursing graduate, will deliver the commencement address on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.