Morrisville Fire Department will participate in the 65th annual Fill the Boot benefiting the Greater Ozarks Chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The boot drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, rain or shine at three locations — Case’s Corner in Brighton, Hannah's in Morrisville and at the C-Store at Mo. 13 and Rt. U, just south of Bolivar.
