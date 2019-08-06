Morrisville Fire Department will participate in the 65th annual Fill the Boot benefiting the Greater Ozarks Chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The boot drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, rain or shine at three locations — Case’s Corner in Brighton, Hannah's in Morrisville and at the C-Store at Mo. 13 and Rt. U, just south of Bolivar.
According to an MDN news release, Morrisville is one of the 65 departments in the Ozarks that is collecting.
This year’s event is set for an earlier kickoff.
“Fill the Boot is off to great start. Several departments don’t wait until Labor Day weekend to collect and the response so far has been encouraging,” Jerry Bear, MDA executive director said in the release. “Firefighters are doing events earlier.”
The release said firefighters are watching as “their extraordinary determination and hard work usher in a new era of progress in research and treatments.”
“Seven new drugs have been approved since 2015,” the release added. “The treatment Spinraza has been used in Spinal Muscular Atrophy to allow a new born baby with a life expectancy of one year to dance with the doctor at age 3, and her parents saving for college. There are many other stories to be written about gene therapy in the future.”
The release said MDA plans to see 45 more new drugs and treatments in the next three years.
And each Fill the Boot is unique to its community, the release added. Similar events will be held at Battlefield Mall, Bass Pro, Tanger Outlet Mall in Branson, at area Walmart stores, at four-way stops and at intersections.
Other locations include football games, county fairs and major events in communities across the Ozarks.
“The firefighters have a special dedication to MDA,” Bear added. “They work so hard. The departments vary from all-volunteer to all-professional and a mix of both. The smaller departments also have great success, thanks to a generous public.”
The release said funds raised through the Fill the Boot will also support MDA Care Centers located at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Funds also help kids between 6-17 years old with muscular dystrophy attend a weeklong, barrier-free MDA Summer Camp at Camp Wonderland.
In total, the release added, over one million people in the U.S. are affected by the 43-neuromuscular diseases covered by MDA. That number includes ALS.
MDA has invested $325 million dollars in research and services since 1954, the release said.
“Fill the Boot is amazing,” Bear said. “For 65 years the firefighters have asked, and the public has responded.”
Over the years, Fill the Boot has collected over $600 million, the release said.
