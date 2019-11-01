The 17th annual Morrisville FFA Turkey Shoot will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Marion C. Early baseball field, west of 5305 S. Main Ave.
Cost is $5 per round. All ammunition will be provided for the shoot, but participants must provide their own guns (.410, 12-, 16- or 20-gauge).
There will be a drawing for a Remington 870 Express, as well as other prizes. Concessions will also be available.
All proceeds benefit the Morrisville FFA Chapter.
For more information, call Ashley Winfrey at 376-2215 or 399-5879.
