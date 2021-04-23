JC Morton led all but one of the 25 laps to capture the USRA B-Mod feature on a chilly Saturday night, April 17, in the headliner of Lucas Oil Speedway's program.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, a total of 174 cars checked into the pits for Saturday’s races, including 75 B-Mods.
Morton of Springfield earned the win in the featured division and took home $750 courtesy of Clearlight Inn. He beat Dillon McCowan by two car lengths for his first feature win of the season.
Morton nearly had two trips to victory lane after an impressive second-place run in his debut driving a ULMA late model.
"It's the first time I've ever been in one. I think with a little more experience, I'd have won two tonight," he said in the release.
Morton retook the lead following a restart and stayed at the front for the following 15 laps.
Andy Bryant finished third.
Henson earns late model win
Reigning ULMA late model track champion Cole Henson drove to his first Lucas Oil Speedway feature win since 2019, beating Morton to the finish line by 1.1 seconds.
Henson of Russellville won the points battle in 2020 despite not winning a feature. He was able to take care of that early in the new season.
"I don't know if JC's ever been in a late model before, but that was awesome for him," Henson said in the release. "I hope we put on a show for you fans. Thanks to everyone for staying around in the cold.”
Hendrix scores first USRA stock car win
David Hendrix of Waynesville took over the lead with seven laps remaining and went on to earn his first O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Car feature win.
Hendrix, who started sixth, moved into contention by lap nine and pulled alongside race-long leader Derek Brown several times using the outside groove over the next few laps in between caution flags.
"That's some fun racing," Hendrix said.
USRA modified thriller goes to Davis
Tyler Davis of Haysville, Kansas, edged by El Centro, California's Lance Mari in a thrilling finish to take the USRA Modified feature win.
Davis, who started second, led all 20 laps.
Countryman hangs on in pure stocks
Chris Countryman regained the lead with three laps remaining and held off Chris Tonoli for the pure stocks feature win Saturday.
Countryman, of Clever, sprinted from his pole-position starting spot to the lead and opened a one-second advantage over Bradley McDowell through five laps, when a caution bunched the field in the 15-lap feature.
McDowell slipped past Countryman on the restart and led until something on his car broke on lap nine, ending his race. David Doelz inherited the lead.
Doelz, who started 11th, was three laps away from victory when he and Countryman made contact that sent the leader spinning, bringing out another caution.
Countryman led to the white-flag lap when another caution turned it into a one-lap sprint.
