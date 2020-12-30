Most read news of 2020

Here are 2020’s 10 most read Bolivar Herald-Free Press articles, ranked according to the most unique pageviews by subject during the year at BolivarMoNews.com.
1. COVID-19 hits Polk County
FEB. 1 to present — As was the case around the world, the novel coronavirus pandemic dominated headlines in the BH-FP during 2020, accounting for the most read news subject of the year.
Around 400 BH-FP articles throughout 2020 dealt with the local impact of COVID-19, beginning with the first report in the Saturday, Feb. 1, issue. At that time, the Polk County Health Center told the BH-FP it wasn’t underestimating the virus. But with no cases in the county, the center’s focus remained on the threat posed by influenza.
Through March, the BH-FP covered local responses to the encroaching pandemic, including school closures and the Bolivar mayor’s proclamation of a state of emergency on Tuesday, March 17.
On April 7, the health center announced it had confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Polk County.
As spring turned to summer, the BH-FP documented local life during the pandemic through multiple installments of “Signs of the times,” photo essays that captured local residents as they donned masks, managed social distancing and sought alternative ways to navigate life and business during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the health center announced the first death of a Polk County resident, who had died Wednesday, Aug. 5, after testing positive for COVID-19.
With the new school year, the BH-FP covered Polk County school districts’ efforts to blend in-person instruction and remote learning.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, the newspaper reported on the passage of a masking resolution by Bolivar’s Board of Aldermen earlier that week.
As the holidays neared, reporting turned to increasing county deaths and recommendations for celebrating safely, as well as coverage of local needs and annual traditions that sought ways to meet those needs in the wake of the pandemic.
December brought a hopeful end to 2020 as Citizens Memorial Hospital reported it was administering the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
2. Teacher accused in attempted rape of student
FEB. 29 — A Bolivar High School teacher, arrested at the school and charged with attempted statutory rape and two other felonies, is accused of utilizing poetry and a popular video-sharing app in an attempt to have sex with a student.
After being arrested at the high school by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday morning, Feb. 27, Tania Maria Dickey-Driskill, then 44, was charged later in the day in Polk County Circuit Court with three class E felonies, according to court records. Charges against her include second-degree attempted statutory rape, first-degree stalking — first offense, and first-degree attempting to endanger the welfare of a child — attempting to engage in sexual contact with a child under 17 while in custody of child as a teacher.
According to the probable cause statement, which identified Dickey-Driskill as a BHS engineering teacher, the MSHP began its investigation after the mother of a 16-year-old Bolivar R-1 student reported on Wednesday, Feb. 26, that she had seen “disturbing sexually suggestive messages on her son’s iPhone.”
The child later told troopers Dickey-Driskill had been sending him “sexually suggestive text messages” through TikTok, a video-sharing app, for a couple of days, the statement said.
Dickey-Driskill pleaded not guilty in July, and the case against her remains ongoing. If convicted, she could face two to four years in prison, a year in county jail or another penal institution, up to $10,000 in fines, or a combination of imprisonment and fines on each charge.
3. Bolivar man faces murder charge
MARCH 25 — A Bolivar man faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man in the early morning hours Monday, March 23.
According to online court records, Michael James Ybarra Jr. of Bolivar is charged with class A felony first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action in Polk County Circuit Court.
Officers responded to the 200 block of West Buffalo Street at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, for shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man “obviously deceased on the floor of the living room of that address,” the probable cause statement said.
Polk County Coroner Melissa Britton identified the victim as 35-year-old Josh Phillips.
A witness, who was walking in from taking out trash, saw Ybarra “use a semi-automatic pistol and shoot (the victim) several times” before he fled out the front door, the statement said.
“During the commission of the crime, a large bucket of white paint was knocked over and covered the floor making it impossible for anyone to leave the scene without stepping in the paint,” the statement said.
Law enforcement later found Ybarra, described as a Hispanic man with a beard and the number 13 tattooed on his face, at around 9:30 a.m. in a residence in the 100 block of West College Street. He was arrested “after brief negotiations,” the statement said.
Officers found “footprints in white paint” inside the front door of the apartment, as well as boots belonging to Ybarra with white paint on them, the statement said.
Ybarra pleaded not guilty in July. His case is set for a jury trial in October.
4. Father charged with son’s murder
DEC. 23 — A father charged with the murder of his 12-year-old son this summer has been committed to the Department of Mental Health following a mental evaluation.
According to online court records, Chad Baker, then 40, was placed in DMH custody following a hearing before Associate Circuit Judge Lisa Carter Henderson on Friday, Dec. 18.
Court records state Baker “lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense.”
The father faces several felony charges in Polk County Circuit Court following the death of his juvenile son Sunday, Aug. 16.
Baker is charged with class A felony first-degree murder, class A felony first-degree domestic assault and felony armed criminal action. He had been held in Polk County Jail on a warrant carrying a $250,000 cash or surety bond.
The probable cause statement said officers responded to the 1300 block of West Parkview Street in Bolivar at around 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, for a report of the death of a 12-year-old boy. The police department has not released the name of the victim.
“Upon arrival, officers located the male juvenile ... laying on the ground behind a garage on the property,” the statement said.
He was unconscious and was not breathing, the statement said. The statement said the 12-year-old “had sustained obvious blunt force trauma to his head” and had a fractured skull.
As officers began to collect initial information, the witness said Baker had killed the 12-year-old, who was Baker’s son, the statement said. At some point, Baker “admitted to him that he had killed” the child, the statement said.
Baker is scheduled for a six-month review at 9 a.m. Friday, June 11.
5. R-6 student killed in wreck
APRIL 25 — Days after a fatal dirt bike wreck on the campus of Pleasant Hope Elementary school claimed his life, friends and family of 15-year-old Luke Baldwin gathered to reminisce and to honor his memory.
According to Polk County Coroner Melissa Britton, Baldwin wrecked while riding his dirt bike at the elementary school at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Classmates of Baldwin met Thursday, April 23, where the wreck occurred, laying hats, ribbons and flowers at a makeshift memorial in honor of their friend.
Amid hugs with classmates at the memorial, Pleasant Hope student Cole Davis described Baldwin as fun-loving and friendly.
“Every time with him was a great time,” Davis recalled.
According to his obituary posted on Greenlawn Funeral Home’s website, Baldwin was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. He liked baseball and was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs football team.
Baldwin participated in the Future Farmers of America and “was known for reaching out to others whom he thought needed attention,” his obituary stated.
Davis said the last time he and many of his classmates saw Baldwin was in March at school, before in-person instruction was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That makes it really hard because we never even got to say goodbye,” he said.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Baldwin had been riding eastbound on the elementary school campus when his dirt bike struck a curb and then a tree.
6. Marches move through Bolivar
JUNE 10 — The protest started with a gathering near the Walmart parking, but people took to Bolivar’s sidewalks, marching their way north to the square along South Springfield Avenue and back again past heavy weekend traffic.
“We’re here to show solidarity, just to prove that we can’t continue with racism,” Danielle Beyer said Saturday. “And it’s not going to get us anywhere, so we’re trying to do what we can to make it change.”
She hopes the protest will not only impact the community today but shape the future.
“What we teach the next generation is what we perpetuate in the world,” she said. “So if we’re teaching them ignorance and intolerance and bigotry, it’s only going to continue it further. We want to teach them the right thing.”
As the group made its way onto the square, First Baptist Church pastor Billy Russell and his wife, Regina, smiled and waved from the pavilion on the southeast corner of the courthouse lawn. The pair had joined the group in prayer before it made its way down South Springfield Avenue.
Protest organizer Kendrick Payne, former football standout at Southwest Baptist University and current social worker at the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, said the day was about peace and positivity.
He smiled wide as cars passed by, honking in support.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Payne said. “We want to give them an opportunity to love us back and see that we’re all united and together. It’s a community thing, honestly.”
The peaceful protest, an unusual sight in Bolivar, was the second of its kind in a week. The first involved around 30 people on Wednesday, June 3, and came after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer was seen with a knee on Floyd’s neck, and subsequent protests and rioting around the nation.
7. Bolivar man faces rape charge
APRIL 11 — A Bolivar man faces a felony rape charge after allegedly having sex with a teenager.
According to online court records, Samuel Aaron Foster, then 19, was charged with felony first-degree statutory rape — person less than 14 years old.
The probable cause statement said a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office contacted Bolivar Police Department investigators on Wednesday, April 8, about a missing 13-year-old female.
Deputies and BPD investigators determined Foster was with the missing teenager in the 1200 block of Woodland Circle in Bolivar, the statement said.
Foster told the Greene County deputy he had sex with the juvenile, who he said he knew was underage, while in Bolivar, the statement said.
Foster pleaded guilty to the charge in November and is awaiting sentencing.
8. Authorities investigate fatal fire
JULY 25 — An investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of a Humansville fire that killed a mother and son in June as undetermined.
Robert Lemoreaux, 27, and Deborah Lemoreaux, 57, died in the fire, which destroyed a wood frame home in the 600 block of Sarah Street on Tuesday, June 2.
“The master bedroom was the area of heaviest fire damage, but due to the amount of damage no factual determination of what caused the fire could be found,” investigator Tiffany Fox’s report stated.
Central Polk Fire Protection District assistant chief Mark Keller told Fox the fire was first reported around 9:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene around 10 a.m. to find the northeast portion of the home fully involved with heavy black smoke throughout the entire structure.
9. Toddler shot by sibling
MARCH 7 — The Bolivar Police Department is reiterating the importance of gun safety after a 3-year-old child was injured when he was shot by his 1-year-old brother at a home in the 300 block of North Park Avenue on Tuesday morning, March 3.
“The victim’s younger sibling, who is almost 2, was able to get ahold of a loaded firearm and during that course, he was able to depress the trigger and it fired a single round that struck his older brother,” Lt. Roger Barron said.
The firearm involved was a .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun, he said. The children’s mother was home at the time of the shooting.
Barron said the victim was struck in his abdomen, near his left hip, and was taken to a Springfield hospital where he was stabilized before being transported to a St. Louis facility.
The victim was expected to make a full recovery, according to BPD.
10. Tornado hits Fair Play
JAN. 10 — Several homes and barns in the Fair Play area were destroyed by a confirmed tornado and high winds Friday afternoon, Jan. 10.
According to the National Weather Service, the EF-1 tornado first touched down southwest of Fair Play at 2:27 p.m.
“Shortly after touchdown, the tornado completely destroyed a manufactured home,” the NWS report said.
The tornado tracked northeast, passing “just to the west and northwest of Fair Play” before crossing Mo. 123, the report said.
After 14 minutes, on the ground, the tornado lifted just west of Mo. 13 and north of East 380th Road at 2:41 p.m.
With peak winds of 110 mph, the tornado had a maximum width of 50 yards and was on the ground for 8.8 miles, the report said.
While no injuries were reported, NWS said the tornado uprooted or snapped several trees, damaged “a few homes” and destroyed several outbuildings.
Polk County Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson said "two houses had major damage, and three mobile homes were destroyed." He also said multiple barns were leveled, and the American Red Cross provided support for those affected by Friday's severe weather.
Following the tornado, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped traffic along Mo. 123, north of Fair Play, while Missouri Department of Transportation crews cleared downed trees blocking the roadway Friday afternoon.
First responders with Dunnegan Rural Fire Department assisted homeowners at multiple locations, as well.
NWS said a “brief EF-0” tornado hit Polk County just two weeks prior on Saturday, Dec. 28. No injuries were reported.
