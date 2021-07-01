A Pleasant Hope man was hurt when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a parked pickup truck and trailer Friday, June 25.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, David R. Grisham, 57, was southbound on a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Farm Road 149, 8 miles west of Fair Grove in Greene County, at around 8:45 p.m. when he encountered a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and trailer parked and unoccupied in the roadway.
“The owner was preparing to load a small tractor onto the trailer,” the report stated.
As Grisham approached the truck and trailer, he “struck the left fender of the trailer,” the report stated.
The motorcycle overturned onto the roadway, the report stated, and Grisham was ejected.
Grisham, who the report stated was wearing a helmet, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
The report stated the motorcycle was moderately damaged and towed from the scene by Henry’s Wrecker in Brookline. The truck was not damaged.
Trooper R.L. Anderson investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.