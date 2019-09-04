A Lebanon juvenile was injured in a wreck on Mo. 32, 1 ½ miles west of Halfway, at around 11:10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the wreck occurred when Stanley E. Cover, 52, of Lebanon, driving a 2002 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic Motorcycle with passenger Jaylenn Walker, 12, also of Lebanon, attempted to overtake a vehicle.
The vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven Brent W. Breshears, 37, of Bolivar made a left turn as Cover attempted to overtake it, causing the front of Cover’s Harley Davidson to strike the rear of Breshears’ Dodge Ram, the report said.
The report said Walker was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar with moderate injuries.
Breshears was not wearing a seat belt and was not reported to have injuries, the report said. Cover and Walker were wearing helmets, according to the report.
The report said both vehicles had moderate damage and were driven from the scene.
Cpl. S. Long investigated the crash.
Two-car crash leaves Bolivar woman injured
A two-car wreck on Mo. 13, 2.5 miles north of Bolivar, left a Bolivar woman injured last week.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, on Friday, Aug. 30, at around 10:55 a.m., Marta K. Hines, 63, of Bolivar was merging lanes on Mo. 13 in a 2017 Hyundai four-door.
The report said Hines merged from left to right directly in front of David A. McMichael , 48, of Humansville, who was driving a 2007 Ford 4-Door in the right lane.
As Hines merged, McMichael struck Hines in the rear, the report said.
The report said Hines suffered moderate injuries and went to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
The report said Master Sgt. K. Mills investigated the crash.
