A Bolivar man was injured in a wreck after his motorcycle struck a cow on Rt. NN about 7 miles north of Bolivar on Friday morning, Oct. 18.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Daniel K. Smith, 64, was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries after his 2005 Honda Shadow Motorcycle collided with a cow at around 9:10 a.m.
Smith was westbound when the wreck happened. His motorcycle was taken from the scene with moderate damage, according to the report.
The report said Smith was wearing a helmet.
Trooper J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck.
