The City of Bolivar is moving forward with its plan to purchase the Roy Blunt YMCA building on West Broadway Street following a unanimous vote in the Tuesday, Aug. 25, board of aldermen meeting.
Thanks to the 8-0 vote, the city plans to purchase the lease on the building, surrounding land and equipment from the Ozarks Regional YMCA for $575,000.
Attorney Don Brown said while leaders considered paying a portion of the lease this year and another the next, the city wouldn’t be able to get a traditional note with a deed of trust with that method.
“Outright purchasing would be the quickest and easiest way to go,” Brown said.
Alderman Steve Skopec asked how paying the entire $575,000 at once would affect the city’s capital reserve budget.
“There’s currently just over a million dollars in the capital reserve,” Tracy Slagle, city administrator, said. “If we were to pay the $575,000 immediately, then we would bring that reserve down to just under a half million dollars.”
She said the city generally views the funds in the capital reserve as a safety net.
Mayor Chris Warwick said having immediate access to the building and property could be a benefit for both children and senior adults in the community.
“I think our community has really recognized the need,” Warwick said.
He said the location could serve as a place students could gather if Bolivar schools had to close its doors due to the pandemic and as a needed exercise facility for senior adults.
“We know there has been the potential of very successful programs there,” he said. “We just need to make sure they’re marketed correctly, and we need to meet the needs of the citizens. I think that’s been the biggest problem overall.”
Warwick said the quicker the city moves on purchasing the property, the quicker staff can find a director to start implementing plans to open at the beginning of 2021.
“Are the doors going to open tomorrow? No, but we need to have this decision made so we can start preparing,” he said. “We’ve only got four months left, and that’s not much time for a director to put together programs.”
Also on the agenda
Albany/Springfield intersection: The board discussed a possible agreement between property owner Chris Polmeroy and the city regarding the area of South Albany and South Springfield avenues. Under the proposed plan, the city would vacate Maupin Street, allowing Polmeroy to expand businesses there, and would build a new street closer to the tip of the peninsula of property at the intersection. The city would also close off the Albany and Springfield intersection. No decisions were made.
Property tax rate: With a unanimous vote, the board again set the city’s property tax rate at 0% for the next two years.
Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer, Alexis Neal, Charles Keith and Skopec were present at the meeting.
