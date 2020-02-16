Dunnegan Rural Fire and Rescue hopes to put the past behind it and move forward after its members voted in a new board in its Friday, Feb. 7, annual meeting.
According to volunteer firefighter and board member Nick Petri, a “wall-to-wall” crowd showed up for Dunnegan Fire’s first meeting since former board members were charged last month with stealing from the volunteer department.
“The annual meeting went well,” Petri said. “We gave a financial report for the period we ran it. We took questions from the audience.”
Those present voted to reduce the board’s size from nine to seven directors, Petri said. They also elected new board members.
While the department’s bylaws say the due-paying members elect the board of directors, the board itself divvies out specific roles, like president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, Petri said.
“I am so excited with this board,” he added.
Newly-elected board president James Caldwell said the new board wants nothing more than to be open and transparent.
“We’re trying to get everything out in the open where anybody can see what’s going on,” he said.
Caldwell said “the past is in the past.”
“This new board doesn't want to do anything but move forward,” he said. “Everyone is there to move forward.”
Despite those past struggles, Caldwell said the board and firefighters have remained ready to serve.
“We’re here, we’re active, and we’re making it better,” he said. “We just want to move forward and make the best fire department we can with what we’ve got.”
He commended the community for “really pitching in” and helping Dunnegan Fire move forward.
But, Caldwell knows moving forward takes hard work. He said there’s a “long list of things we’ve got to do to get it where it needs to be.”
Petri said the board has plans for the future, including rewriting bylaws and negotiating a contract with the City of Fair Play — which currently does not have an operating department — to add the municipality to the department’s jurisdiction.
Fair Play City Hall did not respond to a request for comment by press time Friday.
The department’s membership for 2020 should run from around 400 to 600 due-paying members, Petri said, but those numbers are not yet finalized.
While Petri said the members present at the Feb. 7 meeting didn’t ask questions about the department’s financial situation or the pending stealing and forgery cases against Gary Lee Wilson and Ruth Wilson, he said “the biggest concern was cutting the walnut trees at the park.”
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the department cut down some “mature walnut trees in the park behind the fire station in Dunnegan,” per a Dunnegan Rural Fire Department Facebook post.
“Several of them needed to come down,” Petri said. “A walnut tree is only worth money if it’s in good shape. They deteriorate fast. They’re not good for firewood.”
Petri said the “membership specifically said to the new board of directors, that money for the trees had better go to the park.”
After the trees are bid out, the department plans to use the money earned to update the park’s shelter and add picnic tables.
Petri said they also plan to add a backstop “for the kids to play ball on,” thanks to a suggestion from the crowd.
He said the department hopes to earn “several hundred dollars” by bidding out the trees.
“We really want to fix it up,” Petri said. “People really use that park. You wouldn’t believe.”
Petri also thanked local businesses, which donated to a drawing at the meeting to raise funds for the department. He said the around $167 raised will be used for firefighter incidentals, like water bottles and gatorade.
About the case
Gary Lee Wilson, born in 1962, and Ruth Wilson, born in 1964, both of Dunnegan, are each charged with two counts class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony forgery and class D misdemeanor stealing in Polk County Circuit Court.
Gary and Ruth Wilson — a married couple who served as Dunnegan Fire board president and treasurer, respectively — allegedly siphoned funds from the department over the past few years to pay for personal expenses, per court documents.
According to the probable cause statement, the Wilsons admitted to stealing $9,179.24 from Dunnegan Rural Fire to pay personal debts, obtain cash and purchase goods for personal gain during an interview with a Polk County deputy on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The married couple told the deputy they “were in (a) difficult financial situation that led to using the victim/entity funds without permission or board approval,” the statement said.
The Wilsons face two to seven years in prison, one year in county jail, $10,000 in fines, or a combination of time served and fines, if convicted of the class D felonies, according to the felony complaint.
Both have initial arraignments set for Monday, Feb. 24, according to online court records.
