Bolivar High School’s Lathan Martin and Kyle Pock are Class 1 District 12 doubles champions.
Martin, who was part of the 2019 district champion Liberator soccer team, and Pock, who led Bolivar’s basketball team to the 2021 Class 5 title game where the Liberators finished state runner-up, are in their first year as partners.
The duo blazed through the competition, beating opponents from Clinton and Nevada to reach the tennis district title match Friday, May 7.
There, they found a pair of familiar faces — Bolivar’s Josh Bowes and Aidan Mauck, another first-year duo who had qualified for the title match.
Bowes and Mauck, both members of the state runner-up basketball team, downed another Nevada team and a team from Harrisonville to reach the championship.
Martin and Pock won the title 6-4, 6-1.
“The guys played their hearts out,” coach Nathan Rothdiener said.
Both pairs will advance to sectional play in Mt. Vernon on Friday, May 14.
“We are excited for the opportunity to push some guys through to the state tournament,” Rothdiener said. “We will have to play well that day, but they can do it.”
In singles play, Bolivar’s Emery Smashey and Seth Martin both fell short of advancing to the next round.
Smashey finished the day in third place.
Seth Martin lost to eventual district champion Evan John Rea of Nevada 1-6, 2-6, and
Smashey lost to Harrisonville’S Aden Dutter in a 2-6, 6-8 tiebreaker.
“I'm proud of the effort by both of them, and I'm proud of how the entire team played that day,” Rothdiener said. “It's an exciting time. Hopefully, we can keep on playing well and push into the state tournament.”
Bolivar competed Monday, May 10, and Tuesday, May 11, in the Class 1 District 12 team tournament. Results weren’t available by press time.
See an upcoming issue of the BH-FP for full results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.