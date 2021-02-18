Local emergency responders stayed busy over Valentine’s Day weekend, according to recent Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
A Bolivar man suffered moderate injuries when his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck an embankment and an outbuilding Friday morning, Feb. 12.
According to an MSHP crash report, Oliver Hildebrand, 60, was northbound on South 131st Road about a half mile south of Bolivar in a 2020 Ford Fiesta around 8:40 a.m. when the wreck occurred.
He was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
Hildebrand was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report stated.
His vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, according to the report.
Trooper D.J. Jackson investigated the wreck.
Man hurt in Greene Co. wreck
A Brighton man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Greene County just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Feb. 13.
According to an MSHP crash report, Richard E. Fetingis, 22, was southbound on Mo. 13 near Farm Road 56, about 6 miles north of Springfield, in a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta when his vehicle crossed over the median, traveled across the northbound lanes, struck a fence and a tree and overturned.
Fetingis, who was not wearing a seat belt per the report, suffered moderate injuries.
He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the report stated.
His vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, according to the report.
Trooper G.T. Hackett investigated the wreck.
Two injured in two-vehicle wreck
Two people from Dunnegan suffered injuries in a two-vehicle wreck in Cedar County on Friday morning, Feb. 12.
According to an MSHP crash report, a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Mark A. Baker, 38, was northbound on Mo. 39, about 2 miles south of Stockton, around 9:49 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and collided with a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus driven by a juvenile.
The 17-year-old female’s name wasn’t released in the report. She was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, the report stated.
Baker suffered serious injuries, the report stated. A passenger in his Corvette, Sonja Baker, 35, suffered minor injuries.
It was unknown if either were wearing seat belts, the report stated. Both were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital.
Trooper A.M. Jeffreys investigated the wreck.
