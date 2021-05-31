The Polk County Museum is once again open to visitors.
Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. every first and third Saturday. The museum will be closed on Memorial Day.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2.50 for kids 13-19 and $15 for a family. Members of the Polk County Historical Society are admitted at no charge.
The museum is following the guidelines of the Polk County Health Center, according to a news release. Masks must be worn at all times during visits to the museum, and social distancing is required. The museum will operate at 50% capacity, and groups that enter together will be asked to stay together during their visit. A hand sanitizing station will be set up at the entrance/exit.
New phone number
The museum is now using a new phone number, 326-6850, and has recently installed internet and an on-site answering machine. The facility is at 201 W. Locust St., Bolivar.
