Net positive

Right now, just calling 911 in several of Polk County’s neighboring counties won’t get you far.
“You have to be able to talk,” Polk County E-911 director Sarah Newell said. “Otherwise, the dispatcher can’t tell who or where you are. It’s just a phone.”
While that isn’t the case in Polk County, which is in what the state calls phase 2 of 911 service, it still has an impact here, Newell said.
Car chases and wildfires don’t acknowledge county lines, so Polk and its surrounding counties are tied, Newell said.
Despite having access to more advanced technology, including text-to-911, Polk County’s infrastructure could also use an update, she said.
Last year, the center partnered with the dispatch agencies in St. Clair, Hickory and Cedar counties to apply for $877,835.54 in grant funds from the Missouri 911 Service Board.
The project was part of $2 million in funding the board announced in February.
The project doesn’t cost the local agencies anything, she said.
According to a news release from the board, the grants will affect 16 counties — including St. Clair, Cedar, Hickory, Ozark and Douglas — which only have a basic level of 911 services to phase 2 and Text-to-911 services.
“Currently, these counties do not have 911 answering equipment, which means calls during emergencies go to seven-digit lines where call-takers do not receive any information on the caller, requiring the citizen to provide their names and locations,” the release stated.
Once these projects are completed, two four-county regions will be inter-connected and fully equipped with the technology needed to locate cell phone callers and accept text-messaging, the release added.
“These are the services that save lives,” Mike Phillips, president of the Missouri 911 Directors Association, said in the release. “It’s been 20 years since we’ve seen any of these 16 Missouri counties move up in their service levels.”
According to the release, Polk County led the local effort to establish a multi-county network, bringing Cedar, Hickory and St. Clair counties and itself onto an Emergency Services IP Network. The system provides a network connection between the four counties and allows for the seamless transition of 911 calls and information sharing among them, the release stated. “These connections allow for life-saving services like call-rollover in a situation where a citizen may otherwise be required to wait on hold until a call-taker is available,” the release stated. “It also makes the counties compatible with future Next-Generation 911 Services, and connection to a statewide system if one is developed in the future.”
Newell said the grant also funds updates to Polk County’s systems, some of which are 10-years old and nearing the end of their life cycle.
“When we were looking at this grant, we realized it didn’t have a downside,” she said. “We were able to get everything we needed and bring our neighbors up with us.”
About the grant
According to the release, since the grant program was established last spring, the Missouri 911 Service Board has held three funding cycles resulting in $2.8 million in awards to 26 counties. Awarded projects focus on service level improvements and increased 911 efficiencies, including implementation of text-to-911, emergency medical dispatch pre-arrival instructions, improved mapping, and interoperability and sharing of 911 services across counties. Allowable uses for funding, as well as the funding mechanism, were created by the passage of House Bill 1456 passed by the Missouri General Assembly and signed by Governor Mike Parson in 2018.
“Many of Missouri’s rural counties have long been without the funding needed to keep up with emerging 911 technologies, leaving them with systems developed in the 1960s,” Newell said in the release. “We’re grateful to the board members and staff who have been committed to improving 911 services for all Missourians, especially in counties that have been overlooked for so long.”
