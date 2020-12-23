Mirrored reflections of Christmas’s past,
What gift given was ever meant to last?
The car that carried you over the miles,
To welcoming family arms and heart-warming smiles?
The camera to focus on precious face,
To be shown to others in future places?
The colorful box that moved before it was set,
That came to bring the family pet?
The look on your child’s face of joy,
When they unwrapped the much asked for toy?
The Teddy bear or baby doll for your child to clutch,
Will Christmas really change that much?
Wintry cold and bundled up snowy days,
Christmas music played now in many various ways.
There’s still travel from place to place,
And a computer now to talk face to face.
Still looking forward to that Christmas card,
And building a snowman in the front yard.
Cookies, candies and breads baked just right,
The aroma permeates the cold of night.
Watching the movie of a favorite fable,
Colorful dishes gracing the dinner table.
Presents wrapped under the Christmas tree,
Will Christmas change that much for you and me?
Through it all, with some life rearranging,
THE SEASON REASON, THE TRUE GIFT, CHRIST OUR KING,
IS NEVER CHANGING.
To God be all the glory.
Susan M. Pennell of Brighton contributes poetry regularly to the BH-FP, as well as opinion pieces to newspapers across Missouri. She describes herself as 60-something going on 36 and says many know her as the “Dancing Poet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.