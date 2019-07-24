Charges continue to pile on for a Webster County man accused of stealing a vehicle, threatening a man with a gun and leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash last month.
According to online court records, Austin Anthony Pendergrass, 23, of Marshfield now faces class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class E felony resisting arrest and class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing charges in Polk County Circuit Court. He is also charged with class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in a separate case.
The charges focus on Pendergrass’ pursuit with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and other law enforcement Thursday, June 27.
As previously reported in the BH-FP, a Polk County trooper and deputy spotted Pendergrass and passenger Lynsi Alexander, 27, of Elkland in a stolen black and orange Ford Mustang in the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot in the 900 block of South Springfield Avenue that morning.
Pendergrass backed into the trooper’s patrol car and began traveling south on Springfield Avenue through Bolivar, ending up on southbound Mo. 13, the statement said.
As the pursuit weaved through Polk County and neared Springfield city limits, the statement said speeds reached up to 130 mph.
The Ford was spiked by law enforcement and then crashed on North Kansas Avenue, just south of Interstate 44, in Springfield.
Pendergrass and Alexander were arrested after receiving treatment in a Springfield hospital, the statement said.
The statement said Pendergrass, who told law enforcement he “shot up” before entering the O’Reilly’s store, appeared to be under the influence of drugs following the crash.
Pendergrass faces additional charges — class E felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault — in Greene County Circuit Court pursuant to the pursuit, according to online court records.
He’s also charged in Polk County with felony armed criminal action, class D felony second-degree assault, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, these charges stem from an incident in the 500 block of North Main Avenue in Bolivar the morning of the pursuit. Pendergrass held a pistol to man’s head and demanded to enter his home, the statement said.
A warrant, which carries a $75,000 bond, has been issued on Pendergrass’ latest charges. Online court records indicate he remains in custody without bond on other charges.
