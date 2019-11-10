The ebb and flow of Bolivar’s downtown scene is once again seeing new waves of business and changes.
Here are the recent changes the BH-FP has heard about during the fall season.
Abundant Life Fitness
Abundant Life Fitness, a yoga and fitness training center on the southwest side of the square, recently added a fuel bar to the second floor.
“I opened the fuel bar because I noticed there was a serious lack of nutrition knowledge in Bolivar, and I thought this would be a great way to kind of introduce that to people,” Tori Sullivant, Abundant Life Fitness owner, told the BH-FP.
The fuel bar, which offers dairy-free and gluten-free smoothie and coffee drinks, is all sourced from plant-based products, she said.
“We have veggies in here, probiotics, protein and all kinds of different nutrients and vitamins,” she said.
Sullivant’s favorite drink off the fuel bar is a tie between “the Tropical and the Green Glow” smoothies — which both contain two and three servings of vegetables, respectively.
Sullivant said the fuel bar also offers athletic wear, such as athletic leggings, sports bras and shirts, with a winter collection coming in soon.
Meanwhile, Abundant Life continues to host fitness classes with “kind of a good mix of everything,” Sullivant said, including interval training and yoga.
Sullivant said she loves being located on the square.
“I just feel really grateful to be out here because Bolivar has been such an awesome place for us,” she said. “I’m really excited that the square’s kind of picking back up and growing again. It’s cool to be downtown.”
Abundant Life is at 121 B S. Main Ave. For more information, visit abundantlifefit.com or Abundant Life’s Facebook and Instagram page.
The Feed Store
A new restaurant called The Feed Store is slated to open doors for patrons on the southwest corner of the square.
As Hank Williams songs played in the background, Mike Gardner, The Feed Store’s owner, also the owner of Gardner & Sons Merchantile Store, described his venue to the BH-FP as a “simple, good, warm and come in and sit down” type of restaurant.
Gardner said the menu will feature “burgers, wings and just traditional, good simple stuff,” citing chili and cornbread as additional examples.
The Feed Store also has a coffee and drink bar, with the restaurant set to offer beer and wine, Gardner said.
The Feed Store has been under construction for about three months, he said. Inside the building, the decorations feature many historic pieces Gardner purchased at the Dunnegan estate sale earlier this year.
He has set up “old local” history pieces adorned on the walls, such as a 48-star flag that flew when Harry S. Truman visited Bolivar.
Gardner said the pieces of Polk County history and being located on the square are important to him because he’s lived here all his life.
“We’re trying to get more people back to the square … instead of things that don’t really bring people to shop,” he said.
He said he plans to offer “anyone in uniform” free coffee during the winter months.
With a tentative opening date set for Sunday, Dec. 1, The Feed Store is at 121 S. Main Ave.
Rustic Roots Hair Studio
A new hair salon, which opened Oct. 1, is also adding flair to the square’s historic roots.
Rustic Roots Hair Studio offers “women’s haircuts, colors, perms, shampoos, styles, men’s haircuts, kid’s haircuts,” Arielle Coleman, Rustic Roots’ owner, said.
“I don’t really consider it my job,” Coleman said. “I consider it something I love to do. You don’t really feel like you’re going to work every day.”
Coleman said she opened up her business on the square because she “wanted to be closer to the square — just to be interacted with Bolivar.”
Coleman said she enjoys the foot traffic, being closer to her hometown and taking part in business open houses.
She said she plans to keep her business at that location “forever.”
Rustic Roots is at 106 W. Jackson St. For more information, visit the studio’s Facebook and Instagram page.
