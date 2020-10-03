New housing projects heading to Bolivar

Two new housing developments look to be on the horizon for Bolivar thanks to the board of aldermen’s seal of approval in a pair of meetings in September.
The first project — a workforce housing development called Frisco Highlands of Edgewater proposed by Morelock Builders and Associates of Springfield — received unanimous support from the Bolivar board of aldermen in its Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting.
Morelock representative Crystal Webster said the proposed 32-unit development made up of two or three buildings would sit in the 3100 block of South Pike Avenue, south of Aldrich Road.
There would be two- and three-bedroom units, she said.
“Each year about this time, the Missouri Housing Development Commission opens up their applications for tax credits and for financing for the building of these types of developments,” Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance executive director Gail Noggle said in the meeting.
Webster said with the board’s approval of the plan, Morelock would apply for financing this year and hopefully start construction in 2021.
“So, these units would be available, in all likelihood, sometime in 2022,” she said.
Morelock has worked on other projects in the community, Webster said, including the Mid-Missouri Bank and Domino’s Pizza buildings and single-family homes in the Monarch Development.
Webster said the workforce housing, to be subsidized through tax credits, is a draw for people to come and stay in communities.
“Many times, a community wants to develop a mechanism to attract and retain business and increase their tax base, etc,” she said. “One of the challenges has been finding housing that someone who is a mid-level employee could afford to lease.”
She said the income-based housing is designed for working people who earn a steady wage but aren’t ready to take the step toward home ownership.
They pay rent based on a sliding scale, she said.
Living in workforce housing gives people an opportunity to save money for the down payment on a house, so they can “immediately move into the community and become a permanent part when they’re ready,” Webster said.
She said under MHDC standards, Morelock would own the development for no less than 17 years.
“So many times, a community can be nervous about having income-based housing in their community,” Webster said. “But with the MHDC, you are required to maintain pristine conditions in these homes. They are inspected routinely.”
Noggle said Bolivar currently has nine other similar properties with 290 total units.
Webster said Morelock places an “emphasis on the stability of the community” through these projects.
“A lot of things in this program encourage people to become long-term residents until they have a good, good reason to do otherwise,” she said.
Noggle said she’s worked on workforce housing in other communities in the past.
“The way that it’s structured under the housing commission and the tax credit structure, as she was mentioning, does really hold a level of credibility to the actual development sometimes you’re not always going to see with income-based (properties),” she said.
Noggle called the timing of Morelock’s proposal serendipitous.
“We are currently working on two projects that have not yet been announced formally to the public,” she said.
If those two projects come to fruition, Noggle said they would bring around 400 jobs to Polk County.
Frisco Senior Village II
In its Tuesday, Sept. 22, meeting, Bolivar’s board of aldermen also unanimously approved support for the upcoming development of Frisco Senior Village II, a 42-unit senior housing complex in the 700 block of South Oakland Avenue, by Parker Development, LLC, out of Joplin.
Phase I of the Frisco Senior Village, first proposed in September 2017, was recently completed, city administrator Tracy Slagle said.
The second apartment complex will sit to the north of the current Frisco Senior Village, she said.
Slagle said Parker Development is also seeking MHDC tax credits.
“They would like to apply for additional funding to start Phase II, and they’ve already purchased the property for that,” she said. “They’re just looking for a letter of resolution that we would approve them moving forward applying for those funds.”
Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith were present for both meetings.
The board’s next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Bolivar, Missouri Facebook page.
