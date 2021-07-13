New job, new relationships

Bolivar High School's new athletic director, Jason Ingold, has relationships on his mind.
The former Bolivar Middle School assistant principal, who also served as the BMS athletic director, stepped into his new role Thursday, July 1.
Sitting in his new office during his first full week on the job, Ingold was clear: Forging relationships will be key to his success and to the future of the programs he now oversees.
Ingold, who was named to the post in December, said he applied for the position because “it gives opportunities to be involved in both activities and athletics.”
He said as AD he will be able to “reach even more students,” support coaches and “build relationships with the community.”
Originally from Overland Park, Kansas, Ingold grew up playing sports, including through his entire four years at Southwest Baptist University. He began coaching during college summer breaks. After he graduated, he coached in Fair Play, in Camdenton and most recently at Bolivar Middle School.
Reflecting on his former role as assistant principal, Ingold said a highlight was “building the relationships with kids and interacting with them each day — seeing them grow and mature.”
He also added that he enjoyed watching them succeed, whether that meant in the classroom, on the field or in life.
“Just building those relationships,” he said, “that’s what makes school fun.”
And he said he intends to take that same perspective into his new role. He said he will focus on clearly communicating with the community and overseeing facilities and schedules. He emphasized the necessity of having strong relationships and communication with the community and the school district’s administration, as well as in the district’s joint partnership with SBU, where some of the high school’s sports, like football, tennis and cross country, compete.
Ingold said he intends to establish clearer communication through social media, other outlets and face-to-face as much as possible.
If the school can clearly communicate with everyone involved in the education system — including students and parents — then relationships between the school and the community would be much better, he added.
“We really want to do a good job of communicating and supporting our great coaches,” he said. “We have some really good coaches who do a great job impacting our students’ lives besides just the game or the contest.”
He said school athletics and activities are something the community is passionate about, and he believes if someone has taken the time to sincerely care and build those relationships and is willing to be open and honest, then it should be easier to handle any controversial decisions, situations or challenging conversations that could arise.
“If the other person understands that you truly care — and a lot of times it’s centering around their child — then usually you can get somewhere,” he said.
Considering possible future challenges, Ingold said, “there’s always a learning curve when you step in and do something new and different.”
“If you’re not learning, you’re not growing,” he said.
And Ingold said he looks forward to what the job will bring.
“There are a lot of things that I’m finding out each day that shows the job encompasses more,” Ingold said. “But really, I loved doing it at the middle school level the last few years, and it’s brand new, but it’s exciting and fun.”
Stepping into the role of predecessor Todd Schrader, who retired this year, Ingold said he understands how big Schrader’s shoes are to fill. However, he said he is excited to take up the challenge as certain programs are entering a new chapter.
“Todd did a great job here at the school district,” he said. “He has brought some new programs and is even involved at the state level for athletic directors. I can’t thank him enough for not only the way he left the school but also the help he’s been for me even after he’s done.”
Ingold said Schrader helped prepare him to step into this new role, but he also pointed out how important the support from his family has been.
Taking up Schrader’s mantle meant he would be busier and spending more time away, so choosing this position wasn’t just up to him, he said. He sought out the approval of his family and was met with not only support, but encouragement. It was, after all, “a family commitment,” he added.
“I felt like God has had a path all along,” Ingold said, reflecting on how he, his wife and three boys all have a strong history with sports. “And it’s pretty neat to go on that path and see what He has in store for our family.”
And now, Ingold said, he is ready to focus on the future.
As previously reported by the BH-FP, Bolivar High School will be joining the Ozark Conference for the 2021-22 school year.
According to Ingold, this conference is a good fit, and joining it is a “great opportunity for our school district, and that is even outside of athletics.”
As the athletic director leading the Liberators into the new conference, Ingold has his focus set straight ahead.
“We had a lot of success in the past school year in terms of our athletic programs with district titles and final four runs,” he added, a smile spreading across his face. “We just encourage everyone to come on out and cheer on the Liberators. We’re looking forward to an exciting school year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.