Does Democratic President Joe Biden and his eftist, Progressive (Socialist) administration believe in security, walls, fences, armed guards, guns and protection? Most certainly they do!
Look at what they did for the President’s Inauguration on Jan. 20. Over 25,000 armed troops were brought in to D.C. to booster security beyond that of the D.C. Police, Capitol Police, Secret Service, and host of FBI agents that are regularly present. They put up a very tall fence around the capitol building, topped off with barb and razor wire; also installing barricades and shutting down parts of the city, businesses, roads and entrances.
Now, as of Presidents Day, Feb. 15, D.C. is still a Militarized Zone with 7,000 armed troops remaining along with the razor wire topped fence surrounding the Capitol Building.
Oh yes, they believe in protection, security and all the rest mentioned above for them, but not for you! They have stopped the construction of the southern border wall. Then, by executive orders, administrative policies and speeches, they are giving an open border invitation to illegal immigrants, criminals, drugs and all, to come as a flood to our nation. Remember, this is the same political party promoting the defunding of our police departments and currently actively canceling our nations’ energy independence jobs. It all adds up to less protection for you, your family, jobs, community and nation as they search for more ways to curtail your Second Amendment rights.
— Gary S. Urich, Bolivar
