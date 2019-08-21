When Tony Phelps came onboard as head coach of Bolivar High School volleyball, he told the BH-FP in April the team had big plans for the summer.
“We’re going to work hard,” he said at the time. “We may not win everything, but it’s not going to be for lack of trying.”
Looking over the fruits of that labor at a team practice Friday, Aug. 16, Phelps’s positive attitude hasn’t changed.
“We’re going to surprise some people,” he said. “I really think so.”
The Lady Liberators managed a 4-23-3 record last year. Under a new head coach over the summer, the team played about 20 matches, winning half.
“Even those we lost, we were very competitive,” he said. “That’s very encouraging. I don’t think it's beyond the realm of possibility for us to have a winning season.”
Phelps is a 30-year veteran of the sport with more than 600 wins under his belt at schools out of state. Phelps coached at Benton High School in southern Illinois for 17 seasons, compiling a 476-148 record with the team, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
On the varsity roster this year are two returning seniors — Emma Larimore and Lily Shepard.
Larimore is a skilled utility player in her fourth year playing varsity, Phelps said.
“She can play just about anywhere,” he said. “She’s better on the back row than she is on the front row, but if I had an injury or someone not playing, I could use her on the right side or maybe even the left.”
Shepherd is a three-year varsity team member and the team’s libero.
“I’ve coached a long time,” he said. “She’s as good or better as any libero I’ve ever had. She is just all over the floor, and she just has a feel for the game and where the ball is going. A lot of kids don’t have that.”
Junior Hallie Tucker will be the team’s lone setter as it transitions from last year’s 6-2 offense to a 5-1 setup, Phelps said.
“This year she’ll do it all by herself,” he said. “Over the summer, the girls have really learned to trust her. She can run a quick game and can set a number of different types of sets for our hitters to utilize.”
Juniors Adaile Daugherty and Emma Kirklin are both skilled athletes who can be consistent for the team, Phelps said.
Junior Trinity Williams, a multi-sport athlete will also go to the net for the Lady Liberators this season, Phelps said. Williams is a relative newcomer to the team and is still focusing on technical skills, but has the sheer athleticism to make a difference, he said. The Lady Liberators are banking on Williams’ continued improvement, and the team will look to use her in the middle, he said.
“She can absolutely jump out of the gym,” he said. “She’s got an infectious smile, and she’s one of those kids you just like being around. We’re very glad to have her.”
Sophomores Rachel Carr and Emma Geurin are also anticipated to start, Phelps said. Carr led the team in kills last year as a middle, but will shift to the left side to make room for Williamson and a skilled class of incoming players, Phelps said.
“I think she is just absolutely exploding in that new position,” he said. “Being a sophomore, she’s going to do nothing but get better.”
Geurin played the whole rotation last year and will likely see time on the back row, he said.
As a whole, the team remains extremely young, he said, and as the team looks to turn the corner, it will again look to promising younger players.
“They had a tough, tough season last year, but they were so young,” he said. “There were a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing varsity last year. We still have that, but we’ve also had some freshmen kids come in who are extremely talented that are going to help us, I think.”
First-years Cora Roweton and Dailynn Vanderen will likely see starting spots, he said. The two enter the team as capable athletes ready to make a difference, he said.
The Liberators open their season with a jamboree against Osage at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Thinking over the team’s future, Phelps said he’d love to see the Lady Liberators one day claim a second district championship. Its first came in the 1990s. Some pieces are already there, he said.
“We’re really depending a lot on a couple of freshmen,” he said. “How often do you say something like that? But this group is just amazing. That’s a wonderful problem to have.”
