New vision for Community Connections

A staple networking organization in the community is looking toward a new vision for 2020.
The organization’s early morning meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, saw a presentation over the history of Community Connections, a ballot vote for nine board of directors and a discussion of the group’s new vision for the upcoming decade.
Community Connections, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, strives to improve the overall health of families in Polk County through five different areas of health — economic, social, spiritual, mental and physical health.
Carol Bookhout — who works with the Polk County Health Center and helped coordinate Community Connections’ reorganization effort —said through the years, the organization’s goal has been “to connect people who have needs with resources in the community.”
Every first Thursday of the month, Community Connections usually hosts a meeting that features a presentation about available services or resources in Polk County, and also allows others to share about their respective organizations, she said.
Following that meeting, there is a provider network meeting.
“In the provider network, we get down to the nitty gritty,” Bookhout said. “This is where a lot of the events are planned. We share specific needs of families in the community. It’s a more specific conversation in our provider network.”
The provider network has helped Relay for Life, Share Your Christmas, Shop with a Cop, Habitat for Humanity and more, she added.
Bookhout said the group’s structure, monthly meetings and provider network will continue without change.
But new things will be added in the upcoming decade, she said.
“During this meeting, we will update this group on things that are happening in the provider network meeting, and we will also get updates on the board,” Bookhout said.
They also hope to add a community coordinator, she said, and that decision will come from the board of directors.
“That community coordinator will be the one keeps everything running,” she said.
Additionally, they look to add more numbers of partners in the coalition, she said.
Another change to Community Connections was the addition of nine board of directors, voted in at the meeting.
The board of directors elected at the meeting were Jenn Coleman, Jannis Keeling, Linda Bunch, Michelle Morris, Sandy Simpson, Wren Hall, Bill Nichols, Tony Berry and Neal DeShazo.
“The board of directors will be guiding us as a coalition, making decisions as to any contributions, how those are dispersed,” Bookhout said. “If you have any requests for support, you want to contact one of those board members.”
In the future, the organization also looks to gather financial support to be distributed to the partners of Community Connections.
“Our board and the community coordinator will work to find grants that will help all of us,” Bookhout said. “That will be a big process, and it will be something that will be kind of a change.”
She said organizations are used to finding whatever grants they can and sometimes even competing for grants in the same community, but the group hopes to eliminate that “if we can show that we are a community working together with strong partnerships.”
“We will have more grant funding in our community if we are working together,” she said.
Looking forward, Community Connections’ community coordinator will operate as the grant coordinator and the grant writer for the organization, she said.
“This will provide us this one central location for grant applications,” Bookhout said. “If you hear of a grant, contact the community coordinator, and that coordinator will work with you and other partners to get that grant written.”
The coordinator will conduct research to find grants, as well, she added.
“Through the organization of the board of directors and the community coordinator, we’re going to be able to identify those top needs that we have in our county and set goals to make sure we’re being focused and meeting those most important, crucial needs in our county,” Bookhout said.
Community Connections will also be working toward securing a central location for the organization.
By securing a central location, people in the community who are needing information about the number of domestic violence cases or health-related incidents in the community — to name a few examples — will have one place to get that information, Bookhout said.
“We will have a directory of all of our resources,” she said. “The goal will be to provide more education among our providers to eliminate those gaps and duplications we might have.”
History of the organization
Bunch and Bookhout provided a layout of the organization’s roots at the Thursday meeting.
“We’ve had a very successful track record over the 20 or so years of Community Connections,” Bookhout said.
Explaining her role in Community Connections, Bunch went back to the mid 1990s, noting she was the community relations director at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
At that time, the Missouri Hospital Association, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health, put together “CHART programs,” an acronym for community health assistant resource teams, she said.
“They wanted to establish community health organization partnerships that would work together to assess community health needs,” Bunch said.
Part of her job at that time was working with around five counties to establish CHART organizations — and Polk County was one of them, she said.
“We went out to the community and asked for some different people to serve on the board,” she said. “There were people from CMH working on it, the health department had a few, the schools, lots of different organizations.”
Bunch said with a board secured, they began what was called Polk County Community Connections in 1996.
“It was not uncommon to have this room and the next room full of people,” Bunch said, referring to the CMH community rooms. “There was a great deal of interest at that time.”
For several years, they had a “resource fair” that brought in different organizations in Polk County to make connections, she said.
She said every year to every two years, they had a “community assessment,” which was a breakdown of focus groups with different representatives throughout the county.
“We assessed and prioritized what our health needs were and established our goals and what our efforts were going to be,” Bunch said.
There have been changes through the decades, such as a change of venue and change of time for the monthly Thursday meetings, which were originally set at 7 a.m. — not 7:30, as they are now set, she said.
“It has evolved like any effort and organization,” Bunch said. “You have the peaks, the valleys, the ebbs and flows.”
One of the original mantras of the organization was, “Who needs help, who can help and how do we get these groups together?” she noted.
In the last 20 years, “we have not strayed from that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.