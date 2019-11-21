In a competitive swimming event, a lot can happen in the 15 meters between the flags on either side of a 25-meter pool.
Racers gain and lose the advantage as muscles tire and resolve fails. But, in the 5 meters between the flag and wall at the end of a race, Kyle Smith wants his team to be unmatched.
“The thing I’ve been preaching is finishing strong,” said Smith, the first-year head coach of the Bolivar girls swim team. “Whatever happens between the flags, I don’t care. But, if you’re even with somebody at the flags, you’re going to beat them to the wall.”
To get even at that point, though, Smith acknowledged the team has work ahead.
The Lady Liberators start their season Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Springfield/West Plains All-Relays meet at the Foster Natatorium in Springfield. The first event is at 4 p.m.
Smith said his team enters the year with plenty of newcomers, including a full lane of freshmen.
Smith, too, is new to the team, though not new to Bolivar.
A 2004 Southwest Baptist University graduate, Smith said he’s originally from Jefferson City and has experience leading swim and volleyball teams after previously competing in both sports. Years later, he said he moved back to Bolivar for family reasons.
“God’s opened doors, and I take them and give them whatever I’ve got,” he said.
Smith’s brother, Ryan, is the also head swim coach at West Plains High School. Though he said he’s hoping to produce a competitive group, including when the two teams face off in the water, Smith said he also intends to lean on his brother’s expertise.
“It’s nice to have somebody as a resource who has years of success,” he said.
In total, he said the team has about 10 returners, including senior sprinter Annabelle Ramirez, a multisport athlete who specializes in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle races and relays.
Ramirez said her main goal this year is to see time drop, but improving team spirit is also a priority.
“I want to see us grow as a team,” she said.
Upperclassmen Rayna Cochran, who also swims the 50 freestyle, along with the backstroke, agreed. The team was strong individually last year, she said. This year, she’s hoping to see all the swimmers improve.
“I’m excited to go to meets with these girls,” she said.
Smith said the road to competition starts with getting the team proficiency in the four competitive strokes — butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.
“We have a lot of work to do, but they are hard workers,” he said. “I have thrown some stuff at them here in the first few days, and they have jumped in and done what I've asked them to do.”
Ramirez said that’s part of the job for the team’s returners.
“We have to provide an example to the underclassmen that you need to try during practice,” she said. “This is an individual sport, but your points count as a team, so you need to be working yourself. If they see the upperclassmen working hard, I think that will motivate them to work hard, too.”
