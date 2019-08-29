New year, new changes

Items of change — including building project updates, a primary school traffic solution and substitute teacher raises — were discussed at the Bolivar R-1 school board’s regular session on Thursday, Aug. 22.
“Last year at this time when we had this meeting, we had a total enrollment of 2,595 kids,” R-1 superintendent Tony Berry said near the beginning of the regular session. “This year today, we have 2,702.”
Berry said because of that trend, “it’s a good thing we have some building projects going on.”
The rise in student enrollment is something Bolivar Primary School principal Rachel Tennison knows all too well.
“The really big news for the primary school is how full it is with children, which is wonderful,” Tennison said during her report to the board.
She said the primary school has an enrollment of 188 first graders, 198 second graders and a record number of 221 kindergartners — not including 27 CAPS students.
“We are ready to move forward with adding a new section,” Tennison said. “We desperately need to … So thank you. We are very grateful for that.”
The new section Tennison referred to is R-1’s early childhood learning center, which is set to break ground for construction next week.
Berry said the district will host groundbreaking ceremonies for R-1’s new childhood learning center, middle school expansion and high school practice track at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the early childhood learning center construction site.
“Everybody is invited,” Berry said. “Our construction management team will be there, and the whole idea behind it is that we’re going to get some preschool kids out there — they’re gonna be the ones on the shovels.”
As far as construction goes, Berry said progress is at “95% design-development.”
“Those packages are being decimated right now by construction management,” he said. “We’re at about (a) $6.6-million project for the early childhood learning center and the middle school.”
Those plans are still preliminary, and they could fluctuate a little down the line, “but we’re liking what we see so far,” he said.
Regarding transportation at the soon-to-be construction site, Berry said, “That traffic issue that’s going on, knock on wood, we’ve got a plan moving forward.”
He said Dr. John Best with the Bolivar Special Road District and the city have “stepped up so we can hope to alleviate some of that mess and confusion,” referring to heavy traffic in the primary school area.
After a 21-day period of bidding, the district hopes construction for the turn-lane will begin in late September, Berry said.
Best, former Bolivar mayor and current Bolivar Special Road District representative, spoke at R-1’s regular session to present information about deeding special road district land for new roadway access to the primary school.
Best said there wasn’t a day he lived in Bolivar as mayor that people didn’t complain about the traffic on Hartford Avenue and Division Street.
The road district and R-1 started talking last year about extending Forest Lane Street down to Rt. D, which would allow kids to be dropped off in the preschool area and improve traffic flow, Best said.
“We’ve got approval from the three members of the special road district, and we’re going to finance $300,000 worth of your road,” he said, “and that will take some of the debt specter off.”
Best said he, the city and Berry “came up with a plan.”
“The board of education has to deed the land to the special road district, so we can set up bids, build a road and then turn it over to the city for maintenance,” Best said, describing the plan.
The board unanimously approved the deeding of special road district land.
On the note of building, Berry also said the district is working with a company named Paragon to send a notice of interest out for placing Federal Emergency Management Agency shelters in the community.
“With the tornadoes that happened in the spring, Polk County was one of the disaster-relief areas,” Berry said, “so we’re hopeful that we can at least make an application this time to be a part of that mitigation they provide.”
He noted the district hopes any FEMA shelters would double as learning sites as they get further down the path.
Pay raise for substitutes
Another item on the board’s agenda was a pay-raise for substitute teachers.
The raise, Berry said, will provide a greater incentive for substitute teachers to teach in the R-1 district.
“By paying $90 a day, Bolivar’s going to be on track,” assistant superintendent T.C Wall said. “By having a nice, competitive salary, I think we’ll draw a bigger pool of subs, and some of those that go to other districts are going to check with us first.”
The board voted unanimously to raise pay for substitute teachers from $80 a day to $90 a day.
Tax rate approved
R-1 board president Paula Hubbert made a motion to approve the 2019-20 school tax rate, which was discussed at a public tax hearing before regular session.
The rate, which was approved unanimously, was set with an incidental rate of 3.1725, a debt service rate of .6475 and an overall tax rate — which is not at an increase this year — of 3.82.
Other items in regular session
● The board voted unanimously to approve the agreement between Bolivar Police Department and the district as presented and authorize Berry to sign on behalf of R-1.
● The board voted unanimously to approve the propane bid from Doke Propane Inc. in the amount of $1.05 per gallon or pre-buy up to 20,000 gallons at $.97 per gallon.
● Berry discussed the list of tools and power tools from Bolivar High School and the need to declare as surplus property. The board voted unanimously to approve the declaration of tools/power tools from BHS as Surplus Property as presented.
● R-1 chief financial officer Kelly Holt shared the request from DESE for an official action from the board to transfer funds to food service. The board voted unanimously for the amendment of the June 18 board minutes and to approve the transfer of $866.70 to the food service account from other local revenues as presented.
● The board unanimously approved the JAG Memorandum of Understanding TANF Grant as presented and authorized Berry to sign on behalf of R-1.
Closed session
Prior to the tax hearing, the board went into closed session at 5:30 to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; and individually identifiable personnel records.
After regular session, the board recessed into closed session at 7:30 and adjourned at 8:30.
According to the draft minutes, no action required to be reported under open records law was taken.
Board members present during open session included Berry, Hubbert, J.R Collins, Kyle Lancaster, Jesse Sheppeck, Jeralen Shive, Bill vanHoornbeek and Brandon Van Deren.
A tentative date for the next regular session of the board was set for Thursday, Sept. 19.
