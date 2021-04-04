Rotary to set out American flags for holidays
The Bolivar Rotary Club provides a service to the Bolivar community to honor flag holidays seven times each year. This program was started years ago in this community by the Optimist Club and is being carried forward now by Rotary, according to a news release from the organization.
The club displays the American flag during seven flag holidays throughout the year, beginning in May for Armed Services Day.
This program is available to all local businesses and individuals to participate. For a $40 annual donation, the club will display a flag in your yard or in front of your business on seven flag holidays each year.
The release said the money raised by the program goes to support Bolivar Rotary Club’s local community service efforts, numerous local charities and Rotary International’s humanitarian programs worldwide.
For more information, visit bolivarrotary.club to download a subscription form or contactEd Kurtz, program coordinator, at 327-7465 or ed@dgaltdonline.com.
“Together, we will make Bolivar shine in Old Glory,” the release added.
USDA offers disaster assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides technical and financial assistance to help Missouri farmers and livestock producers recover from damages brought on by winter storms Uri and Viola. Agricultural producers are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center to learn about the programs available to help them recover from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses.
“These recent winter storms have taken their toll on farmers and ranchers in Missouri,” Jeremy Mosley, acting state executive director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Missouri, said in a news release. “We stand with our producers who have worked tirelessly in these severe conditions to keep livestock fed and to protect crops from Mother Nature’s wrath. We know these storms have left damage in their wake, and I’m glad that USDA offers a strong portfolio of disaster assistance programs available to help.”
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help producers and landowners determine program or loan option, the release added. For assistance with a crop insurance claim, producers and landowners should contact their crop insurance agent. For FSA and NRCS programs, they should contact their local USDA Service Center.
Beekeepers to meet
The Pomme De Terre Beekeepers will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the University of Missouri Extension Office, 18715 Cedar Street, Hermitage. The program for the meeting will be about spring management and diseases.
