Bolivar’s Karli Chayne of Cross Atlantic releases single “Dear Hometown”
Cross Atlantic, a new country music duo featuring Bolivar native Karli Chayne, announced its first single of 2021, “Dear Hometown,” a poignant song about honoring roots and making loved ones proud, according to a news release. The new single is set to be released on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and captures the duo’s musical growth and the authenticity of Cross Atlantic’s story.
The married couple will also return to Bolivar on Saturday, Feb. 13, for an acoustic show at The Boiler Room, 505 S. Clark Ave., Bolivar. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, call 399-2417.
“Dear Hometown” was written by the duo's Chayne and James Sinclair-Stott with Porter Howell and Brady Seals, best known to country music fans as members of multi-platinum vocal band Little Texas.
“I wanted to write a song for my family back home in Missouri, because I think as you get older, you realize how much of you is ‘you’ because of where you came from,” Chayne said in the release. “We started adding images of me growing up – we used to walk to Sonic after school and get strawberry milkshakes, and I used to work with my grandpa in the hayfields. This song is so special to us because we believe that chasing a dream like ours requires us to be fearless in certain ways, but all we really want to do is make our families and hometowns proud."
The release said Cross Atlantic is dedicated to the craft of songwriting and brings “an undeniable chemistry to the stage.”
Songs like the “Jigsaw Puzzle” and “Just a Word” are inspired by their own personal experiences, yet their messages feel universal, per the release. Over the last few years, their “warm and ear-catching musical blend” has drawn attention from Billboard, CMT, and MusicRow, to name a few.
Band members Chayne and Sinclair-Stott met in Nashville in 2015, striking up a conversation in a coffee shop about songwriting. Chayne grew up in a family of country music entertainers in Missouri, while Sinclair-Stott gravitated toward the rock and indie club scene in his native England, the release stated. Although he still lived in England when they met, Sinclair-Stott was granted a Visa in 2017 in order to work full-time in the United States. Meanwhile, Chayne shifted from a solo career in order to pursue a new path as a country duo with Sinclair-Stott. In time, they became a couple in real life and married in 2019.
Art show canceled
Art Sync Gallery and Gift has canceled its "Love Thy Neighbor" themed art show set for Saturday, Feb. 13.
Art Sync will announce the rescheduled date soon, per a news release.
Cancer center expands services
Bolivar’s Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center will now offer its patients access to the Varian TrueBeam radiation treatment machine.
According to a release from Central Care Cancer Center, the machine delivers “pinpoint accuracy through image-guided technology.”
By fusing the tumor with a patient’s unique parameters, the machine spares healthy tissue while focusing on the tumor, the release stated. That means it can offer shortened courses in treatment and encompasses a patient’s breathing cycle/internal organ movement in the treatment plan.
“With this machine we are able to see healthy tissues, as well as the tumor while we treat in real time,” Dr. Perez-Tamayo, a radiation oncologist and president at Central Care Cancer Center, said in the release. “This is the newest innovation in cancer treatment.”
Call 326-7200 for more information.
