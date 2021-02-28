Beekeepers to meet next month
The Pomme De Terre Beekeepers and the University of Missouri Extension Office are holding a beekeeper workshop at Central Hickory Fire Rescue, 18901 Mo. 83, Wheatland, on Saturday, March 13. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and classes will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pre-registration is required due to COVID-19, according to a news release. Register online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annual-pomme-de-terre-beginning-bee-keepers-workshop.Registration closes Saturday, March 6.
Per the release, participants will follow social distancing guidelines. If someone is sick or running a fever, organizers ask for them to please stay home.
Masks are not required, the release stated, but participants are welcome to wear one.
A donation of $15 per family is requested, which covers a one year membership to the
Pomme De Terre Beekeepers Association, refreshments and lunch.
Annual Veterans Welcome Home canceled
According to a news release, this year’s Polk County Veterans Welcome Home is again canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In the release, Gary Christopher with Bolivar’s AmVet Post 184 said the event’s committee thanks the Missouri Veterans Commission, Springfield Missouri VA Vets Center, Polk County Commission, City of Bolivar, Bolivar Community Outreach Ministries (Salvation Army), Bolivar DAV, Bolivar American Legion, Ozarks Memorial Honor Guard, Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce, area businesses and cadet classes from Bolivar High School United States Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps “for the unwavering support.”
“The students and faculty of Missouri USAF JROTC Squadron 20062 have been the shining stars of every community outreach event,” Christopher said.
Last year’s event was also canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s typically held in May.
Circuit court implements new juror system
Beginning next month, prospective jurors in Polk County can choose to communicate with the court by text or email, as the Polk County circuit court implements the new Show-Me Jury system.
According to a news release, the circuit court will mail new Show-Me Jury questionnaires starting March 2021 for jury service beginning in April 2021.
“A big benefit to the public will be the ease of contacting and communicating with the courts, and in particular, the Circuit Clerk’s office,” Tiffany Phillips, Circuit Clerk, said in the release. “Although Show-Me Jury is not completely paperless, it allows our potential jurors to do more online and choose how they want the court to let them know if they have been excused or disqualified for serving or if their service has been postponed or canceled. It really has made jury service so much more convenient for our citizens.”
Here is how Missouri’s new Show-Me Jury system works, per the release:
The circuit court still sends the questionnaire for jury service through the postal mail.
When potential jurors receive the questionnaire, they now can go online at courts.mo.gov/ejuror to complete their juror qualification forms. This online questionnaire lets them choose their preferred method of communication with the court — whether by postal service, email or even text message.
Potential jurors who believe they are not qualified for jury service under state law can follow the online instructions to submit their necessary documentation electronically.
For potential jurors who provide the appropriate contact information, the local circuit clerk’s office can notify them by text message or email before they report for service if their service no longer is needed.
For potential jurors who do not have access to a computer or who prefer not to communicate information electronically, they may call the local circuit clerk’s office to request paper copies of the questionnaires, the release stated. They also still can call the court’s office or check the court’s website at polkcountymocourts.com for information.
Missouri courts do not require anyone to provide confidential information over the telephone call or by email, the release stated. The Show-Me Jury system is designed to give citizens a choice how they want to communicate with their local courts about potential jury service.
The release stated any telephone calls or emails threatening the recipient with fines or jail time for failure to comply are fraudulent, are in no way connected with Missouri courts and should be reported to local law enforcement officials.
“Juries are a hallmark of the American justice system, and we truly appreciate the willingness of our citizens to serve as jurors,” Phillips said. “Through the Show-Me Jury system, we hope to make that service much easier and more convenient.”
DHH’s Heidemann makes top lawyers’ list
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann P.C. partner Craig Heidemann has been recognized as a Super Lawyer by the Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine, per a news release. This is the fourth year Heidemann has been named to the list that honors the top 5 percent of lawyers in Missouri.
Heidemann joined DHH in 1996 and was named partner in 2001. He specializes in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death, class actions, civil rights and pharmaceutical products liability, the release stated.
Heidemann’s commitment to public service is substantial, the release stated. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Legal Services of Southern Missouri, Springfield Victory Mission and the Missouri Chapter of the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann P.C., has offices in Bolivar and Springfield and can be reached at 326-5261, 1-800-743-5728 or online at dhhlawfirm.com.
