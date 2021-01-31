Republican women to meet Feb. 3
The Polk County Federated Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
Polk County Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock will be the guest speaker. He will provide an update on current and upcoming activities in the county.
Attendees are welcome to phone in their food orders prior to the meeting by calling 326-7357.
Tri-County plans fifth Sunday service
The Tri-County Baptist Group is scheduled to hold its regular fifth Sunday service Sunday, Jan. 31, at Sentinel Missionary Baptist Church in Polk County.
After Sunday school at 10 a.m., the morning service will begin at 11 with preaching by Bro. Dusty Armstrong.
After lunch on the grounds and a business meeting, the afternoon sermon will be preached by Bro David Loane.
The Polk County Missionary Baptist Association will also have a 7:30 p.m. service Saturday, Jan. 30, with devotional by Bro. Wayde Hicks and sermon by Bro. Dustin Gray.
A 7:30 p.m. Friday evening service was set for a devotional by Bro. Dusty Armstrong and sermon by Bro. Jerry Grant.
Polk County man wins $50,000 Powerball
Keith Bell of Brighton matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number, drawn Wednesday, Jan. 6, to win a $50,000 prize.
According to a Missouri Lottery news release, the winning numbers on Jan. 6 were 1, 20, 22, 60 and 66, with a Powerball number of 3.
Bell purchased the winning ticket at Kum & Go at 1770 E. Valley Water Mill in Springfield.
The win marked the 260th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $50,000 Powerball prize since 2015.
Since Bell’s win, five additional Missouri players have won $50,000 playing Powerball, the release stated.
In fiscal year 2020, players in Polk County won more than $4.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.
Retailers received more than $392,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $778,000 went to education programs in the county, the release stated.
