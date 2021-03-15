Woods Supermarket provides vaccines
A local supermarket chain is working to provide vaccines to the community as the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from Woods Supermarket, people can join a vaccine waitlist on the Woods website at WoodsSupermarket.com/covid-19-vaccine.
The release said they will be contacted to schedule a vaccination appointment when vaccine doses become available.
Woods Supermarket is following all state and federal guidelines for vaccinations. Only eligible Missourians can register on the Woods website now.
For more information about vaccine eligibility, see COVIDvaccine.MO.gov.
“It’s with great pride that Woods Supermarket announces they have now provided over 5,000 vaccine doses across six different Woods Pharmacy locations in Missouri,” the release stated. “The Woods store and pharmacy staff have been working hard since receiving vials of the vaccine in January to vaccinate eligible Missourians.”
The release said Woods created socially distant spaces in specific locations for vaccine clinics by moving merchandise and shelving.
“Woods is continuing to serve rural communities and hopes to expand the clinics at all Woods Pharmacy locations as supply becomes available,” the release stated.
Woods Supermarket is a locally owned chain of grocery stores with 10 supermarket locations and seven pharmacies in Missouri, per the release. It began in 1947 by Don and Bertha Woods in Long Lane.
Clerk’s office open for absentee voting
The Polk County Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3, for those wishing to cast absentee ballots for the Tuesday, April 6, general municipal election.
The deadline for casting an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Monday, April 5.
Those casting absentee ballots by mail must be sure their written requests for a ballot arrives at the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Voters should be sure the request is signed, state the reason for voting absentee and provide an address to which the ballot should be sent.
CMH announces new staff
Citizens Memorial Hospital recently announced the addition of three advanced practice providers — Kelsi Yates, NP-C, Candi Erven, NP-C, and Sheri L. Stofer, RN, PA-C, to its medical staff.
Yates joined Mark Walterskirchen, M.D., FACS, and the staff at CMH Urology Surgical Clinic. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Yates earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southwest Baptist University and a Master of Science in nursing from Maryville University. To schedule an appointment, call 326-2550.
Erven joined Ryan E. Denney, D.O., and the staff at CMH Gastroenterology Clinic. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Erven earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Missouri State University and a Master of Science in nursing from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. To schedule an appointment, call 326-8700.
Stofer joined Heather Corn, M.D., and the staff at CMH Endocrinology Center. She is a certified diabetes care and education specialist. Stofer earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Regents College and a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Science. To schedule an appointment, call 328-7000.
For more information, go to citizensmemorial.com or call the CMH Information Center, 328-6010.
