Edward Jones named one of ‘Most Admired’ companies
Financial services firm Edward Jones has been named to FORTUNE magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies, a recognition of the most respected and reputable companies, according to a news release. The firm ranked No. 4 in the securities/asset management industry category.
Of note was the firm's industry rank in social responsibility (2) and people management, financial soundness and quality of management (3) categories, the release stated.
To create this survey on corporate reputation, FORTUNE magazine and Korn Ferry start with around 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more, according to the release. They then whittle down the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 670 to create the final list.
The release stated to determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada, the release stated. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com for more information.
Golf tournament set for June
The 31st annual Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Medical Excellence Golf Classic presented by SGC Foodservice is scheduled for Saturday, June 5.
According to a CMH news release, the classic is an 18-hole, four-person scramble at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, Bolivar. All monies raised goes to the Medical Excellence Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to individuals from CMH’s eight-county service area who are working toward careers in health care. Upon completion of their education, Medical Excellence recipients return to work at CMH.
To date, the fund has provided more than $2.3 million in assistance to more than 400 students, the release stated.
The tournament will feature two shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Each player will receive a gift bag, grab and go breakfast, lunch, snacks, range balls and complimentary Coca-Cola products, per the release. Green fees and cart rentals are included in the entry fee. Each player also will be entered into course contests, and mulligans are available at $40 per team.
Prizes from FootJoy and Titleist available for first, second, third and fourth place finishes will be awarded in four flights, the release stated. There is a maximum of 55 teams, and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The release stated the following sponsorship levels are available for the tournament:
Friend of CMH $2,500 - One 4-person team, mulligans (1 per player), company logo added to player gift bag, one road banner, one elite gift package, social media, advertising and program.
Closest to the Pin $1,000 - One 4-person team, sign on all “Closest to the Pin” holes, one road banner, social media, advertising and program.
Putting Green Sponsor $800 - One 4-person team, two signs at putting green, social media, advertising and program.
Driving Range Sponsor $500 - Two signs at driving range, social media, advertising and program.
Foursome $500 – Team only.
Hole Sponsor $250 – Sign at tee box, social media, advertising and program.
To make a donation or to register a team for the tournament, contact Wren Hall, director of community relations, at 328-6318 or register online at bit.ly/CMHGOLF2021.
Cancer Center expands services
Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center in Bolivar announced it is continuing “to deliver leading edge treatment for cancer patients” through new services.
According to a news release, the newest installed Varian TrueBeam radiation treatment machine “delivers pinpoint accuracy through image-guided technology.”
The release said TrueBeam benefits include:
Fusing the tumor with patients’ unique parameters.
Sparing healthy tissue while focusing on the tumor.
Offering shortened courses in treatment.
Encompassing breathing cycle/internal organ movement in the treatment plan.
“With this machine, we are able to see healthy tissues, as well as the tumor while we treat in real time,” Dr. Perez-Tamayo, Central Care Cancer Center radiation oncologist and president, said in the release. “This is the newest innovation in cancer treatment. When you add expert knowledge with the latest technology, it provides a winning combination.”
For more information, call 326-7200.
Three-night MU Extension regional hay school to be held online
University of Missouri Extension, the Missouri Small Business Development Center for Agriculture, Food and Forestry, and NRCS+MU Grasslands Project are working together to provide an online three-night hay school to farmers on proper hay production and how to capture value on their investment.
“The Southwest Missouri forage and livestock industry depends on proper hay production,” says Regional MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis via a news release. “Our upcoming online course will provide Southwest Missouri farmers with hay production expertise fit for their operation.”
The Online Regional Hay School will be provided to participants via ZOOM and begins at 6 p. m. on the evenings of March 30, April 1 and 6. MU Extension Agriculture Specialists will educate the public on topics of:
How and when to produce quality hay
Hay production economics and COVID-19 considerations
The agronomic impact on the soil
Cattle nutrition and hay feeding
The program is provided at no cost, but in order to receive the ZOOM link and attend, participants need to register online at extension.missouri.edu/events/online-regional-hay-school by March 29.
Art Sync announces shows
Art Sync Gallery & Gifts Art has announced several upcoming shows:
April 10: Inspirational Art
June 12: Friends and Family
Aug. 14: Whimsical
Sept. 11: Alpha and Omega (under 18 and over 55)
Oct. 9: Fall Landscapes
These art shows will be at the gallery located on the Bolivar square. The public is invited to enter art in all of these shows. For more information, stop by the gallery between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
