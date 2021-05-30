Library summer reading program to begin
Polk County Library is hosting its annual Summer Reading Program beginning on Tuesday, June 1.
The theme for this year’s program is Tails and Tales, relating to animal-themed activities and events. Patrons can now pre-register with a family or individual account on the Beanstack website or app at polkcolibrary.beanstack.org/reader365. Accommodations can be made for patrons who cannot use the internet to participate in the program.
Registration is free and open to all ages, and patrons will not be required to possess a library card to participate or attend programs.
Participants will be able to log their reading times and completed activities in order to earn badges on Beanstack. As patrons register and complete the program, they will be able to claim prizes at the library.
Upon completion, patrons will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize in their age category. Grand prizes include a Roadster tricycle for ages 0-5 and a 20-inch bicycle for ages 6-12. The teen and adult age groups will each have a $100 Amazon gift card grand prize.
Patrons will also be able to attend in-person programs at all Polk County Library locations, and a few events will feature live animals. Some programs will have limited seating and will require pre-registration in advance. Children’s programs include partnerships with Wonders of Wildlife, Dickerson Park Zoo, Mad Science and Tumbles Gymnastics.
The library will also host adult programs, such Beekeeping 101, Karaoke Night, Pet Pals with the Polk County Humane Society, and Murder in Maui Murder Mystery Theatre.
Polk County Library will also have weekly programs for kids, like Story Hour (for ages 0-5) and Bookish Beginnings (for ages 6-12) with animal-themed stories and activities.
The Bolivar library will also premiere a new movie every Monday night starting at 5:30 p.m. for the Monday Night at the Movies program. Monthly programs include Pinterest Night, Novel Ideas Fiction Book Club, Dungeons and Dragons, Knit Wits, The Craft-Teen Hour and more.
Funding for Summer Reading Program activities, speakers, supplies and other related expenditures will be made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. The following community partners also donated adult registration and completion prizes: Green Grass Equipment LLC, Sling n Stones Ministries, Super Lube Service, All Creatures Animal Clinic, Dickerson Park Zoo, Southwest Electric Cooperative, Jasmine Chinese Restaurant, Sonic, Sweet Kayle Soup and Salad, Creator Delights and B&B Theatres.
To conclude the program, an End of Summer Bash will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29, with free food, water play and a bounce house. All events and submissions for the Summer Reading Program will end on July 31. Programs and prizes will be announced on Polk County Library’s Facebook page and online at polkcolibrary.org/tailsandtales/.
Library employees will also be available to help patrons register or answer questions about Beanstack or the Summer Reading Program. For more information, call the Bolivar library at 326-4531.
Fifth Sunday services planned
Polk County Missionary Baptist Association’s May Fifth Sunday services will be held with Rock Prairie Missionary Baptist Church.
A Friday evening, May 28, event featured a devotional by Bro. Zane Durnell and sermon by Bro. Scott Reynolds.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, a devotional will be by Bro. Josh Norton and a sermon by Bro. Mike Owens.
The Sunday, May 30, service will be with the Tri County Baptist group at Rock Prairie Missionary Baptist Church.
Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and preaching at 11 with Bro. Ralph Benham. Lunch on the grounds will be followed by a business meeting and preaching by Bro. Mike Bruce.
Republican women plan meeting
The Polk County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, June 2, at Brenda's Cafe.
The speaker will be Sen. Sandy Crawford. She will update the group on the 2021 legislative session.
Lunch orders may be called in prior to the meeting.
Art classes planned
Art Sync Gallery & Gift will host a "Life Drawing Studio" on the first and third Thursdays in June, July and August.
The first event is set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 3. The cost is $5 for PCAA members and $8 for the public to attend. All fees will be paid to the live model.
Attendees don't have to be artists to attend. Participants should bring their media of choice for an evening of learning and drawing, even if they’ve never drawn before.
Also, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, the gallery will host an art class by instructor John Gillett. The class is limited to 10 participants age 16 and above and will work with pastels.
Students need to bring their own pastels and ideas. Paper will be provided by the instructor.
Cost is $25 per person.
The gallery is on the Bolivar square.
Bike ride set for June 5
Ride the Rise, a bike ride with 18, 35 and 45 mile routes, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Pleasant Hope Elementary School, 311 Pirate Lane, Pleasant Hope.
Registration starts at 6:30. Cost is $50.
A meal will follow the ride at 11.
All proceeds will benefit the Rise Sports Ministry Student Scholarship Fund.
For more information, call Tom Schaffer at 422-0662.
CMH to close COVID-19 drive-thru testing site
Citizens Memorial Hospital will be closing its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, according to a news release.
The COVID-19 testing site opened March 20, 2020, in a large tent at the start of the pandemic and was intended to be a temporary service, the release stated. As the pandemic continued, the tent was replaced by a more permanent shelter to keep staff out of inclement weather.
“During the last 14 month, more than 15,100 COVID-19 tests have been performed at this site,” Susan Gladden, director of COVID testing response and lab special project management, said in the release. “Our testing staff has provided excellent, safe care and friendly, compassionate customer service to patients of all ages while braving Missouri’s weather.
“We couldn’t have been more thankful for the support of the community in the first few weeks of operation as local businesses brought meals and warm drinks and individuals brought treats and encouragement. It has been our pleasure to provide testing for those who need us and now, as we close, I encourage our community to continue to seek care at our top-notch clinics and local health departments for testing, treatment and vaccination."
In addition to testing CMH patients, the COVID-19 testing site served as an important resource for Bolivar and surrounding communities, the release stated.
“CMH has invested in equipment to ensure that patients and residents have ongoing access to COVID-19 testing,” Michael Calhoun, CMH chief operating officer, said in the release. “We are performing PCR testing for COVID-19 at our hospital laboratory and also testing for COVID in all of our primary care clinics. The need for a designated facility such as the drive-thru testing site has diminished and now can be done as part of our normal operations.”
CMH patients and community members who have been using the COVID-19 testing site will now be directed to other testing facilities. The CMH COVID-19 Hotline, 328-4300, will continue to operate from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The hotline is for non-emergency calls only.
CMH patients and employees
· CMH surgical services patients needing pre-operative COVID-19 testing will now report to CMH Outpatient Surgery Center registration located in the Kerry & Synda Douglas Medical Center, 1155 W. Parkview St., Bolivar.
· CMH patients who need COVID-19 testing due to an exposure or symptoms, or need to be tested before traveling, should contact their primary care providers for testing services at their CMH clinics.
· CMH employees who need COVID-19 testing due to an exposure will receive information from the CMH employee health coordinator and/or infection prevention coordinator.
Non-CMH Patients and Community
· Non-CMH surgery patients will be directed by their primary care providers for COVID-19 testing services. For those patients whose orders were faxed to the CMH COVID-19 testing site already, staff members have contacted those primary care providers who will be contacting their patients with further instructions.
· Big Tree Medical Home and Fresenius Kidney Care patients will be directed by their medical providers for testing services.
· Southwest Baptist University athletes will be testing at Southside Medical Center, 1120 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
· Miles for Smiles dental patients who are having procedures requiring sedation will go to Southside Medical Center starting Tuesday, June 1.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, call 328-4300.
