News briefs for Saturday, Nov. 28

‘Let’s Shop Bolivar for Christmas’
Nearly $1,000 in local gift cards will be given away during the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Let’s Shop Bolivar for Christmas” to show support of local Polk County businesses.
People are encouraged to shop through Nov. 28 at any Polk County business, chamber vice president Jenny Fields said in a news release.
“Just go buy something locally,” she said. “It doesn’t matter. We just want to strongly support our local retailers, give them some business and publicity, and remind them we’re here for them. This is just one of the special ways the chamber is working to support local business.”
To enter:
Take a photo of you and your purchase — bag, box, gift card or the item itself.
Post the photo to your social media and identify where you shopped.
Tag the chamber — @bolivarchamber (Facebook) or bolivar_chamber (Instagram).
Use the hashtag #bethankfulpolkcounty.
Fields said people may enter as many times as they shop.
“The more times you enter, the more chances you have to win,” she added. “And, the more we will be supporting our local businesses.”
The deadline to post tagged photos is 11:59 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, which is Small Business Saturday. Winners will be randomly chosen and announced via the chamber’s Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 30.
Art Sync hosts contest
Art Sync Gallery & Gift Shop is holding a contest through Nov. 30, asking participants to "guess how many colored pencils are in our jar."
To enter, visit the gallery’s Facebook page, like the contest post, share the post and then register a guess in the post’s comments section.
The gallery encourages participants to stop by the gallery on the east side of the Bolivar Square and see the jar before guessing.
The winner will receive an 8-by-10-inch matted pastel portrait of a pet by gallery artist Kathy Roweton, a $50 value. Roweton will create the portrait from photos.
The winner will be announced Dec. 1.
The gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Magnuson joins Bank of Missouri
The Bank of Missouri recently announced the addition of Gabe Magnuson to its commercial lending team in Bolivar.
Magnuson, a native of Bolivar, holds a Bachelor of Science from Missouri State University in Springfield and has five years of banking experience, according to a news release. Prior to joining The Bank of Missouri, he served as a loan officer and bank vice president.
“We are very privileged to have Gabe join our banking team. His industry knowledge and experience, together with his community roots, make him an ideal local lending partner for customers in the Bolivar area,” Russell Batten, The Bank of Missouri’s community president for Bolivar, said in the release.
With its acquisition of Bank of Bolivar’s six branches in 2020, The Bank of Missouri, founded in 1891 in Perryville, has 37 branches in 27 communities across Missouri, with $2.4 billion in assets, the release added.
O’Connor named featured artist
Art Sync Gallery & Gift's artist Patty O'Connor was recently a featured artist at the Creamery Arts Center show.
According to a news release, she has three pieces of art accepted for this art show. Due to COVID, the 2020 "Pure Enjoyment" Virtual Juried Exhibit is online this year at brewerscience.com/art-show.
O’Connor is a member of Art Sync Gallery & Gifts and the Polk County Artist Association.
