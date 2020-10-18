Democrats to meet Oct. 19
The Polk County Democrats Committee will hold its October meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Pavilion 1 in Dunnegan Memorial Park, Bolivar.
On the agenda are campaign updates, round table discussions of current events, discussion of upcoming elections, and donations and support of local, state and federal candidates.
CDC protocols will be in place, including wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizer for hands.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Water and soda will be provided.
If it is raining, the meeting will be canceled and will not be moved inside due to rising COVID-19 cases and the inability to socially distance.
Cook wins award
The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research announced that Ashlae Cook, commercial risk account manager with Ollis/Akers/Arney, is the 2020 Missouri recipient of the Outstanding CSR of the Year award.
According to a news release, Cook is the third Ollis/Akers/Arney employee to receive the statewide distinction since 2016 for demonstrating outstanding service and professionalism within the insurance community. The award includes a $2,000 cash prize.
“Being in the industry for 13 years, with ever changing markets, insurance products and shifting client needs, this award is the culmination of being that person who stays up to date and responds to the insured with whatever they need at that moment,” Cook said in the release. “The piece I enjoy the most is being able to educate our clients and translate insurance-ese into real world terms, an example they can really take to heart.”
The release said Cook has been an employee-owner at Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors since 2007.
The agency has offices in Springfield, Branson and Bolivar and serves a four-state region.
Ollis elected to board
Richard Ollis, CEO of Ollis/Akers/Arney, was recently elected to serve on the board of directors for the Missouri Association of Insurance Agents representing Region 10.
According to a news release, the primary mission of the association is to provide marketing education and resources to independent agencies, agents and their clients, as well as provide state and federal legislative advocacy.
“We’re working together to try to help one another stay independent. That’s what I’m passionate about,” Ollis said in the release.
Founded in 1899, the Missouri Association of Insurance Agents is the oldest and largest association of independent agents in Missouri, representing some 4,000 independent agents and brokers, the release added.
Ollis is a fourth-generation risk and insurance adviser specializing in business risk, the release said. He earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Missouri State University, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and serves as a member of the City of Springfield council and on the Board of Directors for the Wellness Council of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.