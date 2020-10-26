Art Sync names fall show winners
The Art Sync Gallery and Gift's fall-themed art show was Saturday, Oct. 17, at the gallery on the Bolivar square.
This show was open to all 2-D and 3-D artists to enter.
Winners of the judged show included grand prize winner Sally Bast with her “Lichtenburg Table.”
Blood drive set for Oct. 29
Three-dimensional art winners were Jade Paige, first place, "And Keep Your Head Up," Bob Byer, second place, "Pumpkin In Patch" and Garland Roberts, third place, "2 Tiles."
Two-dimensional art winners included Minda Cox, first place, "Autumn Leaves," John Gillett, second place, "Flower Garden" and Jan Byer, third place, "Fall Harvest Bowl."
Art Sync is a not-for-profit artist cooperative gallery at 120 S. Springfield Ave., on the east side of the Bolivar square. New business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
A Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive is planned for noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Southern Hills Baptist Church’s fellowship hall, 1220 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
Free T-shirts reading “Mullet Over Give Blood” will be available to donors while supplies last.
Masks are required, and appointments are strongly recommended. To schedule, call 227-5006 or visit cbco.org/donate-blood.
Donors are asked to bring photo identification and to eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the drive.
‘Out and about’
Phillips Media Group staff, joined by a few BH-FP employees, were “out and about” this week, according to Jamey Honeycutt, publisher of the Cedar County Republican, Christian County Headliner, Marshfield Mail and Buffalo Reflex, as well as the BH-FP.
The group gathered for lunch Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Smith’s Restaurant in Bolivar.
“As the world searches for a return to normalcy, your local newspaper has decided to put it’s money where it’s mouth is as a way to support local businesses,” Honeycutt said. “We are going out to eat and shop in Polk County as a way to help our neighbors get through this stressed time.“
He encouraged others to join in by ”shopping local and being Bolivar Strong.”
Honeycutt said staff will be taking photos as they visit local businesses.
The BH-FP is owned by Phillips Media Group, which also owns other area newspapers and papers in northwest Arkansas. The Missouri headquarters is in the Herald-Free Press office at 335 S. Springfield Ave. in the Free Press Plaza.
