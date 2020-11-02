Morrisville Fire honors good samaritans, firefighters
The Morrisville Fire Protection District recently honored a pair of good samaritans, as well as fellow firefighters, at its firefighter appreciation banquet on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Haley Smith and Levi Jett, two good samaritans who stopped to help at the scene of a car crash in the 1500 block of Mo. 215 on Friday, July 24, received awards at the banquet.
MFPD chief Ken Witt said the July crash was a one vehicle rollover with one female victim, who was partially ejected and trapped.
“These two individuals provided aid to the victim until extrication was completed,” Witt said.
Both Smith and Jett were also honored by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their heroic efforts in a recent ceremony at Troop D in Springfield, Witt said.
Several firefighters were also honored at this year’s banquet. Russell Oliver was named Rookie of the year. Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Jeff Witt, and Officer of the Year was James Pursselley.
Elks to host party
The Bolivar Elks Lodge will host a Halloween party beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The event will feature hot dogs, chili and trunk-or-treating until 7, with a performance by Starla & Scotty following from 8 to 11.
SYC sign ups begin Nov. 2
Sign up for this year’s Polk County Christian Social Ministries’ Share Your Christmas will begin Monday, Nov 2, and run each Monday and Wednesday through Dec. 7. A few Saturdays will be planned, as well.
Distribution will be Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 16-17, and will be drive-through only. A waiting room will not be available.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, PCCSM will follow the rule of wearing a mask, social distancing if at all possible and frequent hand washing/sanitizing. These rules have been in effect at the PCCSM Clothing Center, according to a news release.
The group plans to try to keep the number waiting inside to sign up to five and asks that no children come.
The application form is available at Salvation Army/COM and OACAC. It can be filled out and dropped by the center or mailed in. For more information, call PCCSM at 326-7179 or visit the “Share Your Christmas – Polk Co., MO” Facebook page.
PCRC to close
The Polk County Recycling Center will be closed Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7.
CMH welcomes West
Citizens Memorial Hospital and Butterfield Park Medical Center announced the appointment of Anita West, MSN FNP-C, to the CMH medical staff. She is providing care to long-term care residents of Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
According to a CMH news release, as an advanced practice clinician, West collaborates with Butterfield Park Medical Center Geriatrician Christina Capps, M.D., to provide preventative care and clinical follow-up for long-term care residents and diagnose and treat residents for acute and complex illnesses. She also prescribes medications and treatments for residents and coordinates care and communicates with other health care professionals and residents’ families.
West earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a Master of Science in nursing from Cox College of Nursing, Springfield. She is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the release said.
Before joining CMH, she worked as a family nurse practitioner for Mercy Health-Springfield and as a family nurse practitioner and trauma nurse for CoxHealth, Springfield, the release added.
For more information about West, call Butterfield Park Medical Center at 326-7676.
Extension to offer farm lease program
Landowners and renters can learn about farm leases from University of Missouri Extension specialists from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Participants can attend in person or through Zoom, according to Joe Koenen, MU Extension agriculture business specialist and longtime presenter on farm leases.
“Open communication is the key,” Koenen said in a news release. “Communication helps landlords and tenants find a middle ground for leases and helps both parties understand their responsibilities and rights.”
Topics include current rental rates and trends, items to include in a lease, terminating a lease, recreational leases, and crop and livestock share arrangements.
The release said USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service publishes average cash rental rates for farm, forage and pasture ground each September. MU Extension studies rates every three years.
Ten MU Extension offices will be open for those who wish to attend in person or do not have reliable internet access, Koenen added. With CDC guidelines in place, in-person class sizes are limited. Instructors at each site will provide an opportunity for attendees to interact with presenters.
For details and registration, go to extension.missouri.edu and search for “farm lease.”
Welcome to the discussion.
