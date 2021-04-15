SBU to host master class April 15
Southwest Baptist University’s Division of Arts and Humanities welcomes David Hays, violin professor at Missouri State University, who will conduct a master class for SBU violin and viola students of Carol Harrison from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, in the Meyer Recital Hall on the Bolivar campus.
This event is free and open to the public with masks and social distancing observed by all in attendance, according to a university news release.
The release said Hays, a former Concertmaster of the Boston University Tanglewood Institute young artists’ orchestra, has performed with the Minnesota Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the Indianapolis Symphony and others. A graduate of Indiana University (BM) and Northwestern University (MM, DM), Hays completed his training with Blair Milton and the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. As a chamber musician, he has performed live on WFMT Chicago with the Sheridan Chamber Players and was a finalist at the Banff International String Quartet Competition as a founding member of the Fry Street Quartet.
As a member of the Hawthorne Trio with Michael A. Murray and Amy Muchnick, Hays has performed throughout the U.S., Poland, the Czech Republic and England, the release added. On baroque violin, Hays toured and recorded three CDs with Minneapolis-based Minstrelsy! over nine seasons. He has appeared with Temple of Apollo, the Lyra Concert, the Newberry Consort, the Chicago Baroque Ensemble, and recently was featured with the Kansas City Baroque Consortium. Hays recently served as Concertmaster for the closing festival performance at the American Guild of Organists Convention in Kansas City.
Hays taught violin and chamber music at Northwestern University’s National High School Music Institute for 15 summers and served on faculty at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute. His CD “Lullaby and Nocturne” with Dr. Peter Collins, piano, was released in 2013.
Hays has served as Concertmaster of the Springfield Symphony since 2000 and Professor of Music (Violin) at Missouri State University since 1999, where he teaches applied violin, pedagogy and chamber music. In recent seasons, he has performed solo works by Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Sarasate and Mozart with orchestra and has appeared in recitals in China, Singapore, Bulgaria, Colombia, New Orleans, Chicago and Minneapolis.
For more information about the event, contact the SBU Music Office at 328-1644.
Legion to host fish fry
The American Legion will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Cost is $9, and the menu will feature fish, french fries, hush puppies and cole slaw. Proceeds will go toward scholarships, community events, local veterans, Boys State, Police Academy and local JROTC.
The event will be at the American Legion Hall, 1142 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
Quilt guild to meet Friday
Sew ‘N’ Sew Quilt Guild will meet Friday, April 16, at the Bolivar Methodist church fellowship hall east entrance.
Social time is at 9:30 a.m., with the program following at 10 and the meeting at 11.
The program will be by Sandy Guerin from Hickory County. She will demonstrate a project the group might like to do.
Aldrich UMC to host dinner
Aldrich United Methodist Church will host its monthly dinner Saturday, April 17.
The all-you-can-eat menu will include meat loaf, pork tenderloin, a variety of salads, pies and cakes.
Cost is $10 for adults and kids 7 and older and free for children 6 and under.
The church is on Hwy. 123 past Aldrich.
For more information, call Shirley at 770-2169.
SBU to present ‘GODSPELL’
Southwest Baptist University Theatre will present “Godspell” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 15-17, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
This marks the fourth and final production of SBU Theatre’s 2020-2021 season titled “Perseverance,” according to a university news release.
Written and composed by John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz in 1971, the musical “Godspell” tells the parables of Jesus according to the Gospel of St. Matthew, the release noted. “Godspell” emphasizes the teachings of Jesus and the formation of one community through love by using a variety of songs from all different genres of music ranging from pop and rock to gospel and Vaudeville. The show, which is directed by Jonathan Wehmeyer, assistant professor of theatre at SBU, features the importance of unity and how people from different communities can find peace and harmony together through faith.
Freshman theatre major, Ava Andersen, wants audiences to know that this show is fun.
“We’ve been given a lot of creative liberty to interpret our characters and improvise lines where we see fit,” Andersen said in the release. “It’s been a very different show experience from most shows I’ve worked on, but I’ve had a great time.”
Tayler Bates, who is playing an exaggerated version of herself, said in the release, “It’s important to go into this show with an open mind and the readiness to see the Gospel in a way you never have before.”
“I hope that the audience leaves the theatre rejoicing, shouting with us: ‘Long Live God,’” Jessie Paxton, who also is playing herself, added in the release.
As in all previous productions this year, all performers will be wearing masks, as required by SBU safety guidelines. The use of face coverings on the lower portion of the face have encouraged actors to depend on physical movement and vocal inflection, rather than facial expressions, to communicate emotion, the release noted.
SBU Theatre students have found that COVID-19 protocols are almost second nature at this point, the release said. They look forward to the day that theatres all around the world can safely open their doors to a full house of eager audience members, but for now, SBU’s Theatre must only open its doors to 300 people at a time, therefore each performance is limited to a 300-seat capacity with masks required for all attendees.
Tickets for the production may be purchased in person at the box office in the Jester Learning and Performance Center, online at sbuniv.edu/theatre, or by calling 328-1691. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students, senior citizens and SBU alumni, and $6 for current SBU students.
For more information about SBU Theatre and upcoming productions, visit sbuniv.edu/theatre or call 328-1691.
Extension: Use sacrifice pastures now
“The excess snow and rain have led to muddy pastures which if not managed properly can negatively impact grazing the rest of the year,” Patrick Davis, MU Extension regional livestock field specialist, explained in a news release.
Davis offered several tips on proper management of pastures coming out of the winter for successful cattle grazing during the season.
“Cattle producers need to evaluate their pastures,” Davis said.
Identify pastures that are thin and in need of renovation and consider using those as sacrifice pastures. Davis urges consultation with an MU Extension agronomy field specialist to grade pastures and make decisions on potential pastures that need renovation.
“Utilize sacrifice pastures and move cattle to these pastures for hay feeding until grass is at proper grazing height,” Davis added. This management strategy helps provide fertility in the form of manure and hay in these areas which helps in the renovation process. Also, this strategy reduces the destruction of good pastures which could affect their productivity throughout the grazing season.
“Wait to turn cattle onto good cool season grass pastures until proper forage height is achieved,” Davis said.
At turn-out, cool-season forages should have about 6 inches of growth. Furthermore, during the grazing season, cool season grass heights should range between 4 to 8 inches. Davis urges cattle producers to stay within this range during the grazing season to maintain optimum grass growth and quality for optimum cattle performance and productivity.
“Proper seeding and management of sacrifice pastures is important to promote grass growth so those pastures can be brought back into the grazing system,” he added, advising cattle producers to consult MU Extension regional agronomy field specialists, as well as MU Extension guide sheets G4650 and G4652, when making plans to reseed sacrifice pastures.
“Forage management is key to profitably of your cattle operation,” he said.
In addition, Davis, along with MU Extension Regional Agronomy Field Specialist Terry Halleran, will conduct an online warm season grass cattle grazing workshop via Zoom at 6 p.m.Thursday, April 15.
The workshop will look at how to utilize native as well as introduced perennial and annual warm season grasses and legumes in cattle operations.
The event is offered at no cost, but registration is required by April 14online at extension.missouri.edu/events/online-warm-season-grass-cattle-grazing-workshop.
For more information on these topics, contact a local MU Extension agronomy or livestock field specialist. Find additional resources at extension.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
DAR to meet Saturday
The Matilda Polk Campbell chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar.
The program will be presented by Sarah Howe Miller, daughter of member Jill McCracken, who has visited our southern border and will relate stories from her experience.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic service organization for women who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary Patriot who provided material benefit to the Revolutionary cause. Daughters are passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation.
All meetings are free and open to the public.
